Yuba-Sutter businesses meet COVID-19 challenges
Business was going well in 2019 for Ragen Whittlesey, who had just moved to Marysville with her husband and opened a small hair and skin studio. So much so that she decided to expand the business into a larger location – what became The Parlor, a hair, skin and lash studio on D Street in Marysville.
“Heading into 2020, I had hoped to gain even more new clients, add stylists, estheticians and lash artists to my team and become a legitimate business that would bring people to D Street,” Whittlesey said. “To boot, I was really looking forward to participating in all of the festivals and parades that take place in Historic Marysville.”
She signed the lease for the new location on a Friday, March 13 – the same day President Donald Trump declared COVID-19 a national emergency. That next week, California became the first state to issue a statewide stay-at-home order in an effort to mitigate the spread of the virus.
Businesses like hers would end up having to overcome a variety of unprecedented challenges throughout the remainder of the year. While a variety of sectors were significantly impacted by the state’s guidelines, barbershops, hair salons and beauty parlors were some of the businesses hit hardest as they were required to completely shut down or risk losing licenses through the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology.
Whittlesey had to get creative in order for her business to survive.
“When beauty services ceased, I was forced to come up with other ways to stay relevant until we were allowed to see clients again,” she said.
“I started reaching out to local and regional artisans who were making some really interesting and quality handmade goods. I started collecting a menagerie of boutique items from them that I promoted on social media.
“I accepted touchless forms of payments (cash apps) and offered local porch drop off. I also came up with a virtual skin analysis for anyone who was interested in getting started with a professional skincare routine and provided drop shipping of the products they ordered straight to their door.”
The state began allowing beauty services to continue with modifications as counties began to see progress in slowing the spread of the virus. At that point, Whittlesey said, the biggest challenge became making sure clients felt safe to come into the shop and receive services. Lesser challenges included figuring out how to cut and style hair around masks and keeping an upbeat vibe around the salon.
Then COVID-19 cases began increasing at a rapid pace, which prompted the state to reimplement tight restrictions on a variety of industries. Those restrictions are still in place – as of Dec. 28, only three California counties were outside of the state’s most restrictive tier that prohibits activities like those provided at The Parlor.
Whittlesey said if it wasn’t for the community’s support throughout the pandemic, the Parlor would not be in business. She said she is thankful for those who continue to support local and shop small.
“Heading into 2021, I still hope to grow my customer base and bring more people to downtown Marysville,” she said. “I would like to add some new services to our menu and continue to add new items to our boutique section. I look forward to networking with other small businesses in the Yuba-Sutter area and getting to know more members of the community.”
– Jake Abbott
Three months on the job: Pandemic
Bi-County Health Officer Dr. Phuong Luu had been in her position for fewer than three months when the COVID-19 pandemic gripped California and soon after the Yuba-Sutter area. Luu officially started on Jan. 13. She remembers the moment in early March when the initial community-transmitted cases were identified in California.
“Once it was in the community, I knew that the pandemic would be here to stay for many months,” Luu said.
Luu was drawn to the position of bi-county health officer because of the need for public health interventions in the two counties.
“I was eager to contribute to the improvement of the public health system in Yuba-Sutter,” Luu said.
She reviewed the community health assessments for both counties to come up with her goals for the region, pre-pandemic. The public health issues in the community included a rising sexually-transmitted disease epidemic, cardiovascular diseases, and lack of preventative services, especially for age-appropriate cancer care screening.
“I wanted to start engaging with key medical and community leaders and stakeholders to unpack some of the social and community determinants contributing to the above poor health outcomes in Yuba-Sutter,” Luu said. “The pandemic unfortunately placed the majority of these goals on hold.”
The collaboration between public health, the hospital and other healthcare facilities that has taken place because the pandemic is something Luu wants to strengthen post-pandemic to tackle the other pressing public health needs in the community.
“A patient isn’t a ‘public health patient’ when they have hepatitis C and then a ‘hospital patient’ when they present to the ED for liver failure from their hepatitis infection,” Luu said. “It’s the same patient.”
Luu said the last 10 months have taught her that sometimes medical science and data are not enough -- residents get fatigued and there must be a personal element to the education for the information to be internalized by the public.
A new year does not mean forgetting the tenets of slowing the spread. Luu reminded residents not to gather with people outside their households -- even for a small lunch; stay home immediately when sick; wear a mask out in public -- regardless of distance from others; maintain social distance; and wash hands.
The arrival of a vaccine offers hope that the end of the pandemic is near. Luu said the rollout will take place in several phases. Currently, direct healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities are receiving the first doses. Public health is waiting for final guidance on the next phase. Luu said it will likely be a combination of frontline critical workers and high-risk individuals.
“We will consider all various modalities to notify eligible individuals once their phase starts,” Luu said.
– David Wilson
So the year 2020 went, according to the dictates of the COVID-19 pandemic. All facets of society were touched, everyone affected in some fashion. Adaptation became the keyword for everyone from salon owners to hospital presidents.
The Appeal reached out to a variety of community members and leaders for some analysis of what is hands down the story of the year: The Pandemic.
Richard Rawson, president of Adventist Health and Rideout
– “I think we’ve been handling (the latest surge in cases/hospitalizations) as well as we can. Our capacity is certainly strained every day. I think our staff is doing an amazing job.”
– “Planning was the biggest challenge initially. In the spring, nobody knew what to expect. We didn’t know when we were going to see waves of patients, or we didn’t know if we had enough equipment. I’d say most of our supply chain concerns have resolved themselves. We have a pretty solid foundation for a supply chain. I think what has emerged as a challenge has been staffing because this latest surge hit the whole country at the same time. So, those resources just aren’t available right now because everybody is being impacted.”
– “When we gave out our first vaccines recently, that was a big day of hope. I think a vaccine is going to give us the tools we need to get on top of this. It will probably take a couple of months to get the full benefit as the vaccine makes its way through the population, but getting frontline staff vaccinated is one important step in that direction.”
– Jake Abbott
Mat Conant, Sutter County supervisor
– “We saw the highest numbers in the state and nation, in terms of testing positivity, which is just terrible. But we still have people walking around without masks. It’s not the root of all of our problems, but if we don’t try to slow the spread of transmission, we will never solve anything.”
– “We are running a tight fiscal ship, so to speak, because there isn’t a lot of extra money to do things, but we are getting through this. CARES Act funding was very beneficial. Every department has, in one way or another, been impacted in how they do their day-to-day operations.”
– “I’m very optimistic that once we get past this, we’ll be able to get things back to normal. Things will get better. I think within the next few months, we’ll have enough people vaccinated that it will put a dent in our numbers, so we are starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
– “The reason we have been putting such an emphasis on the need to reopen is because we need to be able to get our kids back into school safely and for people to get back to work so that they can continue to make a living.”
– Jake Abbott
Father Michal Olszewski, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Marysville
– “The biggest impact on St. Joseph’s during this time of the pandemic has been how very few people have been coming to church services and the many stories that I hear of people not practicing their faith at this time. Online church services just do not do it for most people and the experience of going to church on your phone or computer is not the same. As Catholics, the source and the summit of our life of faith is the celebration of the Holy Mass where we receive Jesus in Holy Communion under the appearance of bread and wine. You cannot have Holy Communion through your electronic device and thus the practice of the faith is inhibited for the vast majority of our people who out of fear or due to the restrictions have not come to church services.”
– “Having our outside church structure renovated has signaled for people that the church is alive and moving forward and that soon, and very soon, when God renews this horrible time with his love, we shall once again be gathered together. This is why our hope in 2021 is to be once again gathered together worshipping God in spirit and truth in our church structure so as to move along the paths of faith boldly and without fear.”
– Jake Abbott
Lori Storey, Marysville resident
– “My father’s death (due to COVID-19) is still sinking in. Up until the last night before he went into the ICU, we had received all positive reports from the nurses. And everything that happens immediately after someone dies -- there are things that need to be taken care of, there are people bringing flowers, dropping off food – there hasn’t been a lot of time for it to really sink in. It probably will after the new year when we have to figure out what our new life is. It will be hard; it will be sad. We’ll have grief and sorrow, but we are a close family and we have each other.”
– “It’s very hard to speak about my dad (David Wright) in the past tense. It doesn’t feel right yet. Our new reality is going to be setting in very soon.”
– “My dad received plasma his first day in the ICU. He did show signs of recovery, and we believe plasma had something to do with that, so when I found out I had COVID-19, I knew I was going to donate plasma the first chance I could. It became even more important after he died. It’s almost like a mission for me now. If there is anything I can do to prevent another family from having to endure this sorrow, I will do whatever it takes. This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever gone through. I would never wish it on someone.”
– Jake Abbott
Doreen Osumi, superintendent of Yuba City Unified School District
– “Goal One: To provide safe, modernized facilities and student-centered support systems that promote the physical and cognitive development of all students through the implementation of basic services, California state standards and access to a broad study of courses.
“Goal Two: Provide a rigorous and comprehensive program to ensure the academic achievement of all students as they transition to graduation and beyond.
“Goal Three: Increase parent and student engagement/involvement to increase student achievement and feelings of school connectedness.”
“Our goals have not changed since the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the pandemic has certainly required us to make changes to our instructional practices to achieve our goals.”
– The biggest change, she said, has been to transition to distance learning rather than a traditional in-person instructional model. The district has adapted by prioritizing the educational standards most critical for student success.
“As we continue to plan next steps for students moving through the pandemic and the stay-at-home order, our focus will be on minimizing the learning loss of students during this period and preparing for intensive support students may need as we transition back to our traditional school program.”
The staff has creatively adapted their instructional lessons as well as held virtual activities – such as musical performances, clubs and student recognition opportunities, she said.
– They have also created ways to support the social emotional needs of students and families through the creation of an active social emotional learning tab on the district and school webpages; school counselors have created Google classrooms; and continued social emotional lessons and individual counseling are being delivered through distance learning.
Osumi said the district has also made adjustments to ensure students are engaged and attending their virtual classrooms.
“We have increased home visits and welfare checks to ensure that students are accounted for and any barriers that may be preventing attendance or engagement to learning are addressed,” Osumi said. “We are working with our local agencies to connect our families to community resources while encouraging increased attendance.
– Ruby Larson
Gary Cena, superintendent of Marysville Joint Unified School District
– “The purpose of schools is always to help students learn and grow in a healthy and safe environment. Due to COVID-19, the unique context and added preparation through which we help students learn and grow is where much of our attention has focused this school year.”
– Cena said keeping up with the continually evolving public health guidance, educating each other about the health and safety protocols, developing habits around those practices, communicating districtwide and implementing practices has served as the context through which services are delivered to students in a healthy and safe environment.
– “At the same time, when COVID-19 first directly impacted our schools on March 13, 2020, distance learning was new to us,” he said. “Over the past 290 days, our district has invested much resources into equipment, infrastructure, connectivity, training and support to prepare students, teachers, staff, parents and administrators for distance and blended learning.”
– He said everyone has stretched themselves learning new skills to provide the best services possible.
“We all have shared responsibilities to help slow the spread of COVID-19 throughout the Yuba-Sutter community, ensure the health and safety of students and staff, and maintain relationships (particularly between students and teachers) while facilitating student learning.
“Our destination has not changed. The unexpected and uncertain journey along the way is challenging us to work and grow in ways we never imagined. Together, everyone’s hard work, learning, sacrifice and investment is helping build our future capacity to better foster student learning and growth in a healthy and safe environment.”
– Ruby Larson
John Nicoletti, deputy director of Yuba-Sutter Habitat for Humanity
– “At the beginning of 2019, Habitat for Humanity Yuba Sutter was taking stock in the successful programs and like most nonprofit operations, we were busy trying to ramp up for 2020 and get the most done. January and February were looking really good. What could go wrong?”
– “Turns out that during a pandemic, housing insecurity increases dramatically. Suddenly Habitat was in a full press to create housing, source grants to improve the housing shortage outlook, and to further meet the needs of our community by increasing our partnerships with other nonprofits in the area. This has turned out to be a great success. On this end of the pandemic, we have actually grown to an organization that owns and helps with a 25-bed emergency stay facility on F Street in Marysville.”
– “Through local donors, local government, local businesses, the local ReStore, which has grown as well and getting some national success, we have been meeting the mission and the community is healthier for it. 2021 is a new day and your Habitat Yuba Sutter stands ready to serve. In order to meet our new goals for the coming year, we will need to increase sales in the ReStore and lift our donor activities. You are very welcome to join us in this quest.”
– David Wilson
Michelle Downing, CEO Yuba-Sutter Food Bank
– “We battle every day with what’s in front of us. But we continue to do everything we can to lead the fight against food insecurity in Yuba and Sutter counties through community partnerships.”
– “Although the Yuba-Sutter Food Bank has had a record year, It wasn’t just us. Food is distributed through 38 partner agencies across the two counties we serve. These agencies are pantries, church pantries -- some very small, some large. More food is being distributed to more people than ever before, however when the pandemic is over the demand will still be high for all of us.”
– “Gratefully, we haven’t been one of those food bank’s that are struggling with cashflow or accumulating enough food to meet the demand. What we do struggle with is not consistently having as many people as we need.”
– David Wilson