Shoppers start Black Friday tradition early
While the turkey was still thawing in the kitchen, shoppers started the Black Friday tradition a few days early this year, heading out to snag some deals on Wednesday.
Yuba City resident Shirley Gale sat outside Michael’s in Yuba City just before the doors opened that morning.
“I’m getting paper and ribbon, making banners and fun stuff to decorate for Thanksgiving,” said Gale.
Not one to typically partake in the Black Friday madness, Gale said she has done most of her holiday shopping online this year but there were a few items on sale Wednesday morning that were too good to pass up.
“Quite frankly, if there are good deals I will probably buy other stuff as well,” said Gale.
As a teacher, Gale said she was also looking for crafting items that could be used in the classroom.
“It’s all stuff we use throughout the year, but the sales are not typically as good the rest of the time,” said Gale.
Michael’s, like many other retailers, started their black Friday deals early in the hopes of limiting the number of in-store shoppers due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Some retailers, including Target and Walmart, have been offering a series of weekly Black Friday deals since the beginning of November in addition to the numerous deals online.
Gale said she has liked the new Black Friday format this year and suggests using an app such as Favorite Places to keep track of all of the advertisements.
Retailers across the board decided to close up shop on Thanksgiving but shoppers are still encouraged to pursue the many deals offered online.
Stores will reopen this morning (Friday), welcoming shoppers back for another year of can’t-miss deals.
Competing with big-box stores a challenge for small businesses
Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce CEO Marni Sanders said competition with big-box stores and online shopping has been a challenge for small business, even before the pandemic. She said while restaurants and salons have been hit the hardest, all small businesses have been affected.
“Small businesses simply can’t compete when it comes to lower prices -- they just don’t have the purchasing power that big businesses have,” Sanders said in an email. “But our small businesses can offer something that these bigger businesses can’t. Many of our smaller retailers have items that you can’t find other places.”
Sanders said she’s spoken to several business owners who don’t see online and big box businesses as competition because what the local businesses offer is unique. Earlier in the pandemic, customers of Stephens Farmhouse in Yuba City were coming to the store to buy what they could before the store had to close to help keep the business going, according to Sanders.
“The community rallied to support business,” Sanders said. “The community remembered that these small businesses were the ones to donate to their local events and support the critical needs of the people who live here. The tides in an instant had turned and now it became our small businesses that needed help and the community came to the rescue.”
Small businesses are hoping that continues this weekend on Small Business Saturday.
“I believe that people will still race to the big box stores for the deals and will take advantage of the convenience of shopping online but I also believe they will think more locally this year,” Sanders said. “When they are going down their gifts list, maybe they will decide to buy a few more items locally than they did the year before.”
Toys
Munavar Shohliay has been working at Target in Yuba City for a month but has already seen some trends in what shoppers are looking for this year. On Monday, a customer who was shopping for a foster child came up to Shohliay. The person was looking for Pokemon cards and action figures.
In addition, Legos and remote-control cars are popular items in the toys department.
“That’s like what more people are looking for,” Shohliay said.
Law enforcement
None of the four law enforcement agencies in Yuba-Sutter said they will be having additional personnel on duty for Black Friday.
Marysville Police Department Lt. Adam Barber said MPD will not have more officers on duty because in years past there has not been a need for it.
“Our city doesn’t have the really large retail chains which bring in mass amounts of customers at one time,” Barber said in an email. “The large crowds are what typically creates a more chaotic Black Friday shopping experience.”
Yuba County Sheriff’s Department public information officer Leslie Carbah said instead of more deputies working, the department will increase the frequency of patrols of retail areas.
“We don’t typically have any issues,” Carbah said in an email. “For a safe shopping experience, we suggest parking in well-lit areas and do not leave valuables in your car; and be aware of your surroundings walking to/from stores.”
Yuba City Police Department Lt. Jim Runyen said officers will be patrolling business areas and responding to calls for service as needed.
“Typically, we have not seen any issues related to Black Friday,” Runyen said in an email.
Sutter County Undersheriff Scott Smallwood said because the SCSO’s jurisdiction does not have a lot of retail businesses the day does not affect the department.
“We cover them as needed, but we don’t directly see issues,” Smallwood said in an email about supporting YCPD.
Local mall expects smaller crowds
Black Friday with the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to look a bit different this year.
Lynette Myers, marketing manager for the Yuba Sutter Marketplace, said stores aren’t expected to have their typical doorbusters early in the morning.
“What they’re doing is they’re offering deals all month long,” Myers said. “They’ve been going on since the beginning of the month and continuing in the stores and online.”
She said the mall will be open a little earlier – with Black Friday hours being 8 a.m.-9 p.m.
“We don’t expect huge crowds but we’re preparing for that,” Myers said. “... Even though there might not be as many people at the mall, there may be some people waiting in line at the stores because of limits (on how many people can be in the stores at a time).”
She said they’ve been making sure stores have their social distancing markers in place and that stores have been doing well at monitoring and sticking to the rules.
“Just remember to adhere to all of the mandates,” Myers said. “We have procedures in place to keep everybody safe.”
Micki Poole, of Poole’s Jewelers in Yuba City, said they will be having a buy-one-get-one-half-off special on a fashion line – Uno de 50 – on Black Friday.
Poole said, however, Black Friday isn’t usually a huge weekend for jewelers because most people think of things like electronics.
“We are expecting a very strong (holiday) season,” she said.
With COVID-19, Poole said, they keep the door locked and only allow three people in the store at a time and ask that everyone wears a mask. They also check identification before people enter the store.
“I think we’re well stocked to satisfy just about any budget,” Poole said.
Poole’s Jewelers is located at 1258 Stabler Lane, #140, Yuba City, and is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. – Poole said they will be open their regular hours on Friday.
