With the annual Yuba-Sutter Fair in Yuba City set to return this week, the Yuba City Police Department said Franklin Avenue from Wilbur Avenue to Woodbridge Avenue will be closed during the event.

The closure of Franklin Avenue is expected to begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday and last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, the final day of the fair. The department said about 30,000 people are expected to attend and take part in the Yuba-Sutter Fair.

Tags

Recommended for you