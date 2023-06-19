With the annual Yuba-Sutter Fair in Yuba City set to return this week, the Yuba City Police Department said Franklin Avenue from Wilbur Avenue to Woodbridge Avenue will be closed during the event.
The closure of Franklin Avenue is expected to begin at 1 a.m. on Thursday and last until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, the final day of the fair. The department said about 30,000 people are expected to attend and take part in the Yuba-Sutter Fair.
The Yuba-Sutter Fair will be available to the public on Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to midnight. On Saturday, it will be open from noon to midnight and on Sunday, it will be open from noon to 11 p.m.
Thursday, opening day, will feature the Miss Teen and Miss Yuba-Sutter competition and live music, as well as various attractions that will be available all four days of the event. On Friday, the Mini Miss Yuba-Sutter competition will be held and there will be an “Extreme Tuff Trucks & Mud Bogs” arena event.
On Saturday, the Jr. Livestock Auction will be featured as well as a destruction car and RV derby arena event. On Sunday, there will be more live music to close out the final day.