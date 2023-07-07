On Friday, Yuba City city officials announced plans for a road closure as part of continuing work on the Bridge Street Widening project.
Starting Monday at 7 p.m. through Tuesday at 7 p.m., Clark Avenue in Yuba City will be closed to facilitate construction of the new roadway and initial paving along Bridge Street.
With a total cost that is estimated to be about $10.2 million, the project will widen the final section of Bridge Street from Gray Avenue to Cooper Avenue and create a continuous four-lane road from Highway 99 east to the Fifth Street Bridge.
The project includes a bicycle pathway, raised landscape median, new synchronized traffic signals, and dedicated ADA-accessible sidewalks and crosswalks for pedestrians, city officials previously said.
Deputy Public Works Director Kevin Bradford said that paving for the project will be completed in the next week. Branford anticipates that the following three to four weeks will include complete landscape improvements, installation of temporary striping, adjusting temporary traffic signal heads and installing striping transitions to shift traffic to the north side of the street.
After completing the traffic shift in August, contractors will close off the south side of the street to through traffic and begin the process of excavating and rebuilding the road along with installing curbs, gutter, sidewalk, streetlights and landscaping, Bradford said.
During this time, residents will have access to their driveways.
Once the south side of Bridge Street is complete, permanent traffic lights will be installed and then a final layer of paving will be placed over the entire project area. The project is currently on track for completion prior to Thanksgiving, Bradford said.