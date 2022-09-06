The Yuba City Police Department said several streets will be closed Saturday for the 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Closures in Yuba City will start at 8 a.m. and last through noon with about 300 people expected to participate. According to the department, the Alzheimer’s Association of Northern California received permission to close the following streets for Saturday’s walk:
– Start at Gauche Aquatic Park
– South on Wilbur Avenue to C Street
– West on C Street to Plumas Boulevard
– South on Plumas Boulevard to Franklin Avenue
– West on Franklin Avenue to Percy Avenue
– North on Percy Avenue to B Street
– East on B Street to Wilbur Avenue
– South on Wilbur Avenue, concluding at Gauche Aquatic Park
Contact the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4660 for any questions.