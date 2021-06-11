The Yuba City Downtown Business Association has been given permission to close several streets next weekend for the annual Summer Stroll event along Plumas Street.
The event is planned for Saturday, June 19 from 3-9 p.m.
The following closures will be in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on June 19:
—Plumas Street from Colusa Avenue to Bridge Street.
—Teegarden Avenue from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way.
—Center Street from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way (11 a.m. to 9 p.m.).
—Church Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Street.
—Forbes Avenue from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue.
—Fremont Way from Plumas Street to Walnut Street.
—Scott Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Street.
—Rockholt Way to remain open to through traffic.
—Reeves Avenue parking lot.
For more information, contact the Yuba City Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 822-4795.