Due to the 2021 Live United-Run United Spooktacular River Run, some streets in Yuba City will be closed on Saturday.
Street closures will begin at about 8:30 a.m. and reopen as soon as the last participant completes the run, which is expected to last no later than 11 a.m.
According to a news release from the Yuba City Police Department, all closures will be limited to the time it takes to clear affected streets.
Streets that will be closed include:
– C Street between Wilbur Avenue and Emerson Avenue.
– Emerson Avenue from C Street to B Street.
– B Street from Emerson Avenue to the levee.
– Second Street intermittently at B Street.