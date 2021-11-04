In support of the 42nd annual Sikh parade that will take place Sunday in Yuba City, the Yuba City Police Department released information about upcoming street closures related to the large event.
The parade is set to begin at 11 a.m. and will follow the route from the Sikh temple on Tierra Buena Road to Butte House Road to Civic Center Boulevard to Poole Boulevard to Tharp Road and then return to the temple down Butte House Road, according to a news release from the YCPD.
Event parking will be located at River Valley High School with shuttle service to and from the Sikh temple beginning at 8 a.m. through 6 p.m.
The YCPD advised the public that drivers should expect heavy traffic congestion and some street closures. Neighborhoods that will be primarily affected are north of Colusa Avenue to Pease Road and east of Hooper Avenue to Civic Center Boulevard, according to the release.
Closures and areas to avoid during the event:
Colusa Frontage Road east of George Washington Boulevard: Closed eastbound and westbound
Butte House Road from Hooper Road to Tharp Road: Closed
Tierra Buena Road from Butte House Road to Pease Road: Closed
Harter Parkway north of Colusa Highway: Bus traffic only and no Walmart access. For access to businesses in the Walmart center use Tharp Road.
Other portions of the parade route will be closed as necessary
No parking zones from Saturday at 9 p.m. to Sunday at 9 p.m.:
Harter Parkway between Spirit Way and Colusa Avenue
Hooper Road between True Road and McKinley Road
True Road between Hooper Road and Pepperwood Drive
Pepperwood Drive between True Road and McKinley Road
McKinley Road between Pepperwood Drive and Hooper Road
Tharp Road from Poole to Butte House Road
Other areas as marked
YCPD said resident/parishioner passes do not allow parking in areas where parking is prohibited. Residents should be aware that vehicles parked in posted no-parking areas may be towed at the owner’s expense.
For preferred access routes in and out of the controlled area for residents and parishioners, use Western Parkway to enter the Royo Ranchero area and Harter Parkway for neighborhoods west of Harter Parkway (north of Colusa Avenue), the release said. Butte House Road east from N. Township Road is also a preferred access route to the area west of Tierra Buena Road.
YCPD encourages drivers to use these routes into the affected neighborhoods as other entry points will be closed to traffic and police personnel will screen for appropriate access:
Jefferson Drive at Hooper Road (screening for residents only eastbound traffic)
Roosevelt Drive at Hooper Road
Kennedy Drive at Hooper Road
Butte House Road east of Royo Ranchero Road (screening eastbound traffic)
For more information or questions related to traffic controls or resident/parishioner passes, call the Yuba City Police Traffic Unit at 530-822-4795.