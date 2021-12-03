The Original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run, set to be held today from 10:30 a.m. to noon, will require a rolling street closure in Yuba City.
According to a release from the Yuba City Police Department, the following streets will be affected by the toy run route:
– Arriving from Colusa via eastbound Colusa Avenue to Rocca Way.
– Southbound Rocca Way to old K-Mart parking lot.
– Old K-Mart parking lot to southbound Gray Avenue.
– Southbound Gray Avenue to Bridge Street.
– Eastbound Bridge Street to Plumas Street.
– Northbound Plumas Street to Colusa Avenue
– Eastbound Colusa Avenue to Marysville.
For questions, call the department at 530-822-4795.