The Original Yuba-Sutter Toy Run, set to be held today from 10:30 a.m. to noon, will require a rolling street closure in Yuba City.

According to a release from the Yuba City Police Department, the following streets will be affected by the toy run route:

– Arriving from Colusa via eastbound Colusa Avenue to Rocca Way.

– Southbound Rocca Way to old K-Mart parking lot.

– Old K-Mart parking lot to southbound Gray Avenue.

– Southbound Gray Avenue to Bridge Street.

– Eastbound Bridge Street to Plumas Street.

– Northbound Plumas Street to Colusa Avenue

– Eastbound Colusa Avenue to Marysville.

For questions, call the department at 530-822-4795.

