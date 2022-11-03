Tucked away at the corner of Bogue Road and Garden Highway in Yuba City, sits a quaint little restaurant known as Baanthai Cuisine.
Baanthai is owned and run by 19-year-old Paulette Rees, a graduate from Yuba City High School and former Walmart employee. Rees had been pursuing a degree in social work at Yuba College when her stepfather suddenly started experiencing an obscure set of health issues. Her mother quickly became overwhelmed and with her elder brother already working as a nurse’s assistant, Rees knew it was up to her to step in and help keep the family business running.
“It’s been difficult,” said Rees. “We had a restaurant before in Marysville when I was younger. I worked as a waiter there but to be honest, back then, I was more concerned about hanging out with my friends. I certainly never expected to become the owner.”
Worapoch Chongcharoenchit, Baanthai’s original owner, had been Rees’s stepdad since she was five years old. He had met Rees’s mother, Praphaporn Rees, through mutual friends and introduced her to the world of professional cooking.
While Chongcharoenchit was of Chinese descent, he had grown up in Thailand and was deeply influenced by the culture. Praphaporn Rees also grew up in Thailand and migrated to America in her early 20’s. Some of her fondest memories include riding water buffalo through the rice paddies and waking up early to prepare meals and feed livestock.
Earlier this year, Chongcharoenchit suffered from repeated falls, and despite several trips to the hospital, health professionals were unable to diagnose the root cause. After another fall and a prolonged stay at the hospital, it was finally discovered that Chongcharoenchit had an advanced form of bone cancer.
“It took a while for the reality to hit me,” said Paulette Rees. “I kept thinking everything would be fine and that things would work out but it didn’t turn out that way.”
Rees and her mother had to close the restaurant multiple times as they fought to manage the business, secure treatment, and negotiate with insurance companies. All this took place over the course of two months, and despite their best efforts, Chongcharoenchit passed away this year on Aug. 3.
“Im very proud of my daughter,” said Praphaporn Rees. “Her contribution allows me to focus on cooking. Our menu isn’t as big as other places but I prioritize quality over quantity.”
Rees recently had her own cancer scare involving a thyroid gland in her neck. A surgical biopsy and removal determined that the tumorous growth was benign.
The mother-daughter duo now operates Baanthai on their own and have consistently received high ratings and praise on popular review sites like Google and Yelp. Popular items include mango shrimp, noodle soup, and Thai tea.
When not working, Paulette Rees enjoys crocheting, knitting, woodworking, and playing with her french bulldog Fuke. She has visited Thailand several times to meet with family and has developed an affinity for the water buffalo that reside on her aunt’s property.
Interestingly enough, in some South Asian cultures, water buffalo are thought to carry the souls of the dead to the afterlife. They were often used to symbolize power, strength, survival and steady toil. Rees and her mother certainly seem to embody these characteristics and hope to continue sharing their passion for Thai food with the community.
Baanthai Cuisine is located at 520 Bogue Rd. Unit 3 in Yuba City. It is currently open for dine in, carry out, and delivery via Grubhub from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. For more information, or catering requests, contact Baanthai at 530-763-5262, or visit Baanthaiyubacity.com.