A stretch of Interstate 5 in Colusa County will be dedicated to Officer Natalie Corona, the Arbuckle native and Davis Police Department officer killed in the line of duty in January.
Assembly Concurrent Resolution 66, authored by State Assembly member Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, cleared its final hurdle in the Legislature last week, passing through both houses with overwhelming, bipartisan support.
“I am thankful that the California State Legislature recognizes the importance of honoring Officer Natalie Corona’s life,” said Aguiar-Curry in a press release. “Her tragic death reminds us all of the work we need to do to prevent such senseless tragedies. Our community continues to mourn, but it is my hope that ACR 66 will memorialize Officer Natalie Corona’s beautiful life and her commitment to service in the community.”
Interstate 5 from Greenbay Road to Salt Creek Drive in Arbuckle will officially be designated the “Officer Natalie Corona Memorial Highway” and signs will be placed along the roadway.
Corona was 22 years old when she was shot and killed on the evening of Jan. 10 while performing her duties as a rookie Davis Police Officer. She is survived by her parents, Merced and Lupe Corona, and her three sisters Jackie, Cathy, and Cindy.
“Officer Corona was respected and beloved by the Davis and Arbuckle communities. She was described as a rising star within the Davis Police Department, and was known to go out of her way to help those in need,” said Aguiar-Curry. “Every person I’ve spoken with following her tragic death says Natalie was meant for great things. One of her colleagues told me ‘this rookie would have been the chief someday.’ This bill is just one small way to help keep her memory alive.”