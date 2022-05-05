The Marysville Business Alliance (MBA) in conjunction with the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce is set to hold a Super Saturday Stroll and Shop event this weekend to highlight area small businesses.
This inaugural event, which is part of a continued Small Business Week celebration, will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday in downtown Marysville.
“Businesses in and around Marysville are inviting shoppers to downtown to see all the fine items, food and services they offer, with sidewalk sales, in-store discounts and special giveaways,” Marni Sanders, CEO of Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement. “There will also be a vendor fair at 3rd and D streets for home-based businesses or those that do not have a location downtown.”
Sanders said the new event was created with the MBA so that the Yuba-Sutter community can get out and support local small businesses. The event is open to the public and free to attend.
"Local business is built on establishing long-term relationships,” Sanders said. “That is why it's important businesses get their products and services in front of the community. By creating these events, the chamber is helping to increase visibility of our small businesses by bringing the community together."
Sanders said the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce also is “currently sponsoring the Shop Small, Win Big Contest, where area residents will be entered to win prizes” from participating businesses. A grand prize of $500 also will be rewarded.
“Participants are entered when they patronize one of the many area businesses that signed up,” Sanders said.
For a list of businesses participating in the Super Saturday Stroll and Shop event or the Shop Small, Win Big Contest, visit https://www.yubasutterchamber.com/supportsmallbusiness or the chamber’s Facebook and Instagram pages.