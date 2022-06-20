For over a decade, downtown Yuba City businesses and merchants have dedicated a day to what is called the kickoff to summer on Plumas Street in downtown Yuba City.
The Summer Stroll Festival returned to Plumas Street for another extravaganza that housed a variety of food and entertainment and a number of bands that rocked the Yuba-Sutter area all day on Saturday.
Yuba City Downtown Business Association President and Happy Viking owner Sandee Drown said this year’s festival was perhaps its biggest yet with over 200 vendors and over 20 food trucks lining the streets.
Drown called the Stroll the unofficial kickoff to summer. The summer solstice officially kicks off today, which is traditionally the longest day and shortest night of the year.
The Stroll, Drown said, was created back in 2009 to bring the Yuba-Sutter community together for a chance to shop, eat and hang out.
“It’s a great opportunity for us to reconnect,” Drown said.
Drown said there were many first-year vendors, including a barber college that opened earlier this month at 669 Plumas St. to give young barbers and cosmetologists an opportunity to advance their craft and pursue a professional career in the industry.
Raheim Graham, owner of Simply Divine Barbering Academy, said each service at the business is done at a discounted rate by barber and cosmetology students.
“Everything is done by students,” Graham, a Gridley resident, said. “We do anything from the neck up.”
Haircuts range from $8 to $12, but until state inspection is complete, Graham said all services are done free of charge.
Graham expects his business to be inspection-ready in a few weeks.
“You are getting a haircut by someone that is a certified person for 10 years. … People trying to break into the industry,” Graham said. “It’s being your own boss, taking control of your own life.”
Wheatland resident Karen Kirkum loves the Stroll each year and said she sees something new each summer.
This year her grandchildren, Olivia, 7, and Charlie, 6, experienced the kids zone, an area mapped out with equipment designed solely for children, for the first time.
Kirkum said the family hit the bunny slide and climbed the fake palm tree multiple times during the latest Stroll festival.
Yuba City resident Ceasar Ayala called the Summer Stroll Festival “a good family outing,” that he attends with his son, Oshen, each summer.