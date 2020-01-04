The Yuba-Sutter economy felt the effects of the Great Recession for years following the economic downturn and has rebounded slowly.
Last year, the area recorded its lowest unemployment rate and highest job numbers since 1990. Heading into the new year, the Yuba-Sutter area appears to be in a good position to build on its past successes and growing economy.
“I do believe that we are positioned quite well in both counties to see some significant growth despite the fact that people keep saying we are heading for another recession,” said Brynda Stranix, president and COO of the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation. “We’ve been positioning ourselves well over the last 10 years to continue with responsible growth.”
Prior to the Great Recession, the area had a total of 47,400 jobs across all industries, and by 2010, that number had dropped to a total of 42,400 jobs. It remained stagnant through 2011 and didn’t rebound to pre-recession levels until 2016.
Between 2016 and 2018, the number of local jobs expanded by 5.3 percent resulting in a total of 49,900 available jobs, according to Current Employment Statistics, which is a state and federal program that compiles monthly estimates of industry employment groupings by county.
“Between 2010 and 2018, the top three sectors that led the growth during that time were government that contained a total of 11,500 jobs; trade, transportation and utilities with a total of 9,200 jobs; and education and health services with 8,400 jobs,” said Luis Alejo, labor market consultant for the California Employment Development Department. “In that same timeframe, the farm sector grew by 800, or 17.4 percent, to a total of 5,400 jobs in 2018.”
The state EDD and Bureau of Labor Statistics send out workforce numbers monthly. The numbers are compiled through a monthly survey conducted by U.S. Census Bureau. The survey looks at the civilian population (all individuals at least 16 years of age who are not in the Armed Forces or institutionalized), and the number of employed and unemployed (those not employed but looking for work and were able and available to work). The sum of employment and unemployment make up the local labor force, and the number of unemployed divided by the labor force make up the unemployment rate.
One noticeable trend in the area is that unemployment rates tend to rise and fall during certain parts of the year, but they follow predictable patterns, Alejo said.
“The seasonal fluctuations in the number of employed and unemployed persons reflect not only the normal seasonal weather patterns that tend to be repeated year after year, but also hiring and layoff patterns that accompany regular events such as winter holiday season and the summer vacation season,” he said. “For example, unemployment is higher and employment is lower in January and February, when it is cold in many parts of the county and work in agriculture, construction, and other weather-affected industries is curtailed.”
The area had the lowest unemployment rate last September (4.9 percent) since 1990. The month prior, the area’s total job numbers reached 53,400, which was the most jobs recorded going back to 1990.
When big employers like Hard Rock move into town, it can have an immediate impact on the local economy. With over 1,000 jobs, many of which went to local residents, there was a significant increase in the number of jobs available to the local work force when the casino opened, which was reflected in the EDD numbers under the government sector (which includes special districts plus Indian Tribes).
Since the Great Recession, the number of people employed grew by 10,700, or 12.9 percent, to a total of 69,300. This indicates that there are more people working in the area, Alejo said. Also, the number of people reporting that they were unemployed dropped by 8,300, or 61 percent, to a total of 5,300 during the same period, which shows there are more opportunities for people to find employment, he said.
According to the most recent statistics, the area has a total labor force of 75,400 people. Of those, 71,100 reported being employed and 4,300 reported being unemployed in November 2019.