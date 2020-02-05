The second day of the 55th Colusa Farm Show featured an array of folks who traveled from all over different areas of the Northern California region; vendors local and out of town; and high school students who came to learn about the agriculture industry.
“I particularly like today because they bring all the school kids by … We have to think about the next generation,” said Henry Miller, of Valley Truck and Tractor of Yuba City. “It’s very important.”
Students from a variety of school districts were bussed into the Colusa County Fairgrounds to check agriculture and construction businesses from many different areas, including as far away as Stockton.
A lot of the vendors prefer the Colusa location over the Tulare farm show.
“There’s a consolidated, focused group of people (here) with a vested interest in (agriculture),” said Carson Britz, executive vice president of PearlCrop (Stockton). “This is who we want to appeal to.”
Many businesses at the farm show are growing entities with a much larger inventory base. Mechanical & Irrigation Solutions out of Yuba City is one example of a business that is growing to the level of Walmart and Amazon, MIS vice president of sales Manik Thiara said.
“We’re everything that Amazon doesn’t do,” Thiara said.
Thiara said MIS sells agriculture and construction products and parts, to go along with servicing cars and semi-trucks on a daily basis.
The Yuba City location has expanded by 20 acres, Thiara said. There’s also a sister location at UC Davis, because, as Thiara said, MIS partners with colleges to get more individuals involved in the agriculture industry.
The end goal, Thiara said, is to create more local jobs for some of the students.
Thiara said he’s doing marketing overseas and has been to China once this year.
“We’re showing them how we’re marketing our product,” Thiara said.
He also imports equipment from Germany like the Wacker Neuson, which Thiara said is used both in orchards and with construction work.
Thiara said he’s working to make MIS as versatile a company as possible going forward.
Another business that sees a benefit from the farm show is Mathews Powersports in Yuba City.
Jim Mathews Sr. said this is the second farm show that he’s been to. He said he is still reaping the benefits from the first experience.
“It’s absolutely a must to come each year,” Mathews said. “The contacts I made last year carried over throughout the year.”
Mathews said his company deals primarily with off-road vehicles that can be used to herd cattle, feed animals, check irrigation and much more.
Coming to the farm show gets his product exposed to potentially new customers.
Scott West, a farmer based out of Colusa, loves seeing the new technology advancements at the farm show each year.
“It’s really exciting to get those new ideas out on the farm,” West said. “It’s a good learning situation when you come to the farm show. The kids enjoy it, we enjoy it, and it’s a great time.”