On Tuesday, the White House released a state-by-state overview of how the Biden Administration’s plan for student debt relief will benefit borrowers in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

Data provided by officials shows that in California, over 3.5 million borrowers and 2.3 million Pell Grant recipients are eligible for student debt relief. Based on this data, California holds the highest number of eligible borrowers in the country.

