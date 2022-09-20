On Tuesday, the White House released a state-by-state overview of how the Biden Administration’s plan for student debt relief will benefit borrowers in all 50 states as well as Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.
Data provided by officials shows that in California, over 3.5 million borrowers and 2.3 million Pell Grant recipients are eligible for student debt relief. Based on this data, California holds the highest number of eligible borrowers in the country.
Texas holds the second highest number of individuals who could benefit from the program with 3.3 million borrowers and 2.3 million Pell Grant recipients.
The Los Angeles Times previously reported that while California has the third lowest average undergraduate loan debt, borrowers in the state hold the largest share of the collective $1.6 trillion in federal student loan debt.
In 2019/20, nearly half of Californian borrowers had an average student debt amount of $21,125, and nearly 92% will be eligible for the student debt relief plan, the Times reported.
The three-part relief plan was announced last month and will provide up to $20,000 in student debt forgiveness to Pell Grant recipients and up to $10,000 for other borrowers. The Biden Administration estimated that over 40 million borrowers in the United States and other territories are eligible for the student debt relief plan, and nearly half of whom could see a discharge of their remaining debt balance.
According to Federal Student Aid, an office under the Department of Education, the relief plan will provide aid to borrowers by providing a final extension to the loan repayment pause, targeting relief to low- and middle-income families and making the student loan system more manageable for current and future borrowers.
The debt relief plan will help borrowers and families recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and prepare to resume student loan payments in January next year. This will help to ensure a smooth transition into repayments and avoid unnecessary defaults, the Federal Student Aid website said.
Nearly 90% of relief dollars will go to those earning less than $75,000 per year. Individuals or households in the top 5% of incomes in the United States will not receive any relief.
Officials said the relief plan is also likely to help narrow the racial wealth gap by targeting relief to borrowers with the highest economic need. Over 70% of Black undergraduate borrowers and 65% of Latino undergraduate borrowers are Pell Grant recipients.
The Department of Education will provide additional details on how individuals across the country can benefit from the administration’s student debt relief plan in the coming weeks. For more information and to determine program eligibility, visit www.StudentAid.gov/debtrelief.