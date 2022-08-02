Students of all ages banded together Saturday in the center of Yuba Sutter Marketplace to showcase and sell their handmade products to the community.
Called Biz Kidz Showcase, it was a first-time event in Yuba City, according to Lynette Myers, marketing manager at the Chico and Yuba Sutter Marketplace.
Myers said it’s an ideal opportunity for students 17 and under to learn how to run an entrepreneurial business.
“It’s such a great opportunity for kids who have business ideas to be able to come and sell in a shopping mall,” Myers said.
Yuba City resident Becky Bienfang said she has seen similar Biz Kidz Showcases in bigger cities and so when it came to Yuba City, she jumped at the idea to come and sell products at the mall.
Bienfang was working with her daughter, Ziggy, who just turned 8 years old. The two were selling birthday hats, badges and holders for sunglasses, among other inventory.
Bienfang feels it is a great way for children to develop new skills at a tender age. This summer Ziggy began with a lemonade stand at her house, and now has branched off to sell different products at one of the central places in Yuba-Sutter.
The booth was called Ziggy’s Tees, Bienfang said, and it could just be the beginning for young Ziggy as she navigates through life as a child growing up in the mid-valley.
Andrea Contreras, an incoming sophomore at Faith Christian High School in Yuba City, was across from Ziggy’s Tees selling plush stuffed animals in a variety of sizes. Contreras said she crochets each one from scratch. The bigger ones take about two hours, while the miniature animals can be done in about 30 minutes.
It’s not just a hobby for Conreras, as she is already thinking about a career in business.
Biz Kidz Showcase was part of Yuba Sutter Marketplace’s back-to-school supply drive where the mall collects new and unused backpacks, pencils, pens and highlighters for students in Yuba and Sutter counties.
Myers said the mall works with the superintendent of schools in both counties and after Friday, all the donated school supplies will be picked up by local districts and delivered to students.
Myers said anyone who donates supplies will be entered into a drawing to win a $500 gift card.
A few stores inside Yuba Sutter Marketplace have boxes on hand for donations, while the mall managing office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for people wanting to drop off donations.
On Friday, there will be a similar Biz Kidz Showcase at the Chico Marketplace from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Myers said.