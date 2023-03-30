In the early hours of Thursday morning, Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an apparent suicide on the Lindhurst High School campus in Olivehurst.
At around 5:40 a.m., the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a runaway juvenile, which prompted an area search by multiple deputies.
During this search, dispatch received a call at around 6:55 a.m. from a Lindhurst High School staff member reporting that they could see a person hanging from the second story of a building on campus, officials said.
The victim, a 14-year-old female, was confirmed to be a reported runaway juvenile and a student of Lindhurst High School.
The call made at 6:55 a.m. was before the school’s normal operating hours. However, Anderson said that officials are still investigating whether some students were on campus at the time of the call.
“At this point, we’re here to support the staff and school, support our staff and the community. My heart goes out to the family,” Anderson said during a press conference on Thursday.
The investigation is still active and ongoing, he said.
The Marysville Joint Unified School District sent out a notice to staff and parents that classes were canceled Thursday and Friday. Lindhurst High School Athletic Director Bob Jensen confirmed with the Appeal that all sport activities at the school also were canceled for Thursday and Friday. The Blazer Support Center, Lindhurst High School’s mental wellness center, will remain open for students, parents and community members to access grief counseling and other mental health resources.
“Today is traumatic for the whole community of Lindhurst and the entire Yuba County area. The trauma that we are facing here today, for the family, our students, our staff, is not just at Lindhurst. It’s also at the schools in Johnson Park Elementary and at Yuba Gardens Middle School where the child attended. A bigger community is facing the pain and the grief today. We ask for your support as we go through this grieving period. We say our prayers to the family and we have to take this time to heal,” Superintendent Fal Asrani said.
Additional mental health resources have been made available at the Johnson Park Elementary and Yuba Gardens Intermediate school sites, she said. Services are available to all community members.
The Blazer Support Center serves as an on-campus resource for students, teachers and parents to access mental health services and other ways to enhance wellness. This program utilizes a team of full-time and part-time therapists and part-time social workers to meet the needs of its students and their families, the Appeal previously reported.
The wellness center is in room 105 on the Lindhurst High School campus, located at 4446 Olive Ave. in Olivehurst, and can be contacted at 530-741-6150, ext. 1. Drop-in appointments are available.
A recent study from the Journal of the American Medical Association discussed the rise in psychiatric hospitalizations among young people. Hospitalizations for teen mental health crises are on the rise with many more being hospitalized for attempting suicide.
According to the study, between 2009 and 2019, pediatric mental health hospitalizations at acute care facilities rose by nearly 26%. By 2019, two-thirds of those children and adolescents were coming into the hospital after having attempted suicide or harmed themselves.
By looking at the 10-year period starting in 2009, the study makes clear that the COVID-19 pandemic is not solely to blame for this rise in more serious mental health conditions. It suggests that the mental health crisis has begun well before the pandemic.
The study also shows that girls in particular have experienced a much sharper rise in mental health hospitalizations. The severity is further proven by a report from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention, which found an increase in teen girls experiencing depression and thoughts of suicide. The report also found young teens ages 11-14 experienced the biggest increases in mental health crises.
If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to www.SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.