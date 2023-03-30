LHSSuicide

Marysville Joint Unified School District Superintendent Fal Asrani, Yuba County Sheriff Wendell Anderson and Yuba County Superintendent of Schools Francisco Reveles discussed the apparent on-campus death of a Lindhurst High School student on Thursday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, Yuba County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call regarding an apparent suicide on the Lindhurst High School campus in Olivehurst.

At around 5:40 a.m., the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department received a report of a runaway juvenile, which prompted an area search by multiple deputies.

