The Institute of Rock’s first Rock Star Summer Camp is quickly coming to a close but guests are invited to enjoy the group’s Finale Showcase Concert on Sunday at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville.
Over the past 10 weeks, approximately 14 students between the ages of 6 and 16 have been training together under the tutelage of local musician Stevie Bogan. Bogan, more commonly known as Stevie “Ten Bears,” the drummer of the Irish rock trio ONOFF, opened the Institute of Rock back in May in Marysville as a way to expand musical opportunities in the community.
His inaugural Rock Star Summer Camp, lightly modeled after the 2003 film “School of Rock,” was meant to ignite the passion of local youth and introduce them to the world of songwriting, performance, and social networking. The camp was initially divided into two separate age groups that eventually merged into a single whole. Not only did the students get personalized lessons in their instrument of choice, they also had opportunities to collaborate on songwriting, research musical history, theory, and genres together, and share their findings within the group. Small field trips to nearby businesses such as The Brick Coffee House Cafe and the Silver Dollar Saloon were also common.
“It was amazing,” said Rion King, one of Bogan’s excited young students. “I made a lot of new friends and I learned a lot. Stevie is a great teacher.”
Starting at 2 p.m. on Sunday, the public will be able to witness these young rockers in action onstage at the Silver Dollar. Admission is free, however tips are highly encouraged. These tips will be divided up equally amongst the performers at the end of the concert, proving that their talents can be monetized.
“At The Institute of Rock, we believe if you can get onstage and play in front of your biggest critics, that is family and friends, you can do anything,” said Bogan. “Please come and support the students in their monumental task of performing onstage after only 10 weeks of lessons. … Due to the overwhelming response to the show we advise everyone to get there early to get a good spot.”
The Silver Dollar Saloon is located at 330 1st St. in Marysville. Doors will open at 1 p.m. with music to start sharply at 2 p.m. Each student will be given a chance to perform their chosen song on their instrument of choice. Song selections are currently being kept secret, however the line up is as follows:
– Emery Fitzgerald on ukulele
– Isabel Foldhazi on guitar
– EverLynn Sutton on drums
– Khloe Emberson on piano
– Ryann Ferrie on ukulele
– Grayson Littlejohn on drums
– Benny Barajas on guitar