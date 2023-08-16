RockCampConcert1.jpg

Jim King of Rolling Stone Pizza Company dropped by the Rock Star Summer Camp in Marysville on July 19 to make a generous donation. King paid for an additional private lesson for each student in the camp to help them prepare for Sunday’s finale showcase concert in Marysville.

 Courtesy of Benny Barajas

The Institute of Rock’s first Rock Star Summer Camp is quickly coming to a close but guests are invited to enjoy the group’s Finale Showcase Concert on Sunday at the Silver Dollar Saloon in Marysville. 

Over the past 10 weeks, approximately 14 students between the ages of 6 and 16 have been training together under the tutelage of local musician Stevie Bogan. Bogan, more commonly known as Stevie “Ten Bears,” the drummer of the Irish rock trio ONOFF, opened the Institute of Rock back in May in Marysville as a way to expand musical opportunities in the community. 

