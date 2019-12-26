The daughter of a Yuba College welding and manufacturing technology professor, Dan Turner, is getting the chance to intern with the manufacturer Tesla.
Mickenna Turner, a mechanical engineering student, is involved in Tesla’s Technician Trainee Program, a 90-day course created for University of Nevada, Reno, students, to gain hands-on experience in Tesla’s Gigafactory 1.
Turner’s interest in mechanical engineering didn’t happen overnight, she said.
“I’ve always liked science and math,” she said. “I began my college education to be a STEM (science, engineering, technology and math) teacher.”
When Turner graduated from high school, at 17, she enrolled in Yuba College for her first year of college.
Her dad encouraged her to take a computer aided manufacturing class taught by his colleague Joe Bauer. There her liking for mechanical engineering blossomed.
“Without the class I wouldn’t have the background,” said Turner. “This class helped me build up my confidence enough to make the decision to go to UNR in the first place.”
Turner believes if it weren’t for the encouragement of her dad and Bauer, she wouldn’t be where she is now.
“‘Proud’ is an understatement. I just saw her natural aptitude for science and mathematics,” said Dan Turner.
“I knew she was invested in math and physics. I knew she wanted to be a teacher,” said Bauer. “It’s incredibly rare to pursue both of those. I was telling her ‘you can get a mechanical engineering degree. Get on the technology side – do both.’”
Turner gained the confidence she needed.
The program allows her to learn from engineers and solve various problems on the manufacturing line.
“As an engineer you can solve one problem then 100 other problems appear,” said Turner. “My main goal is to be the best engineer I can be.”
She finds Tesla’s message aligns with her purpose.
“I just really appreciate they’re trying to further humanity and the world,” said Turner. “They care about the world and its people.”