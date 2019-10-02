Three Marysville Joint Unified School District campuses were put on lockdown Wednesday after reports were made of a student with a gun making threats on the Lindhurst High School campus.
A letter sent from the district to Marysville parents and staff said the Yuba County Sheriff’s department responded quickly to the scene and apprehended the student. Lindhurst High School, South Lindhurst High school and Johnson Park Elementary School were locked down as a precaution.
“They remained on lockdown while Yuba County sheriffs completed their protocol sweep of the campus,” said Gary Cena, district superintendent.
Cena said the student was in possession of a BB gun.
Leslie Carbah, Yuba County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson said in an e-mail the 15-year-old was found in a restroom, where he had discarded the BB gun. He was arrested for bringing it onto a school campus.
Cena said he was very concerned for the safety of the students and staff when he heard the initial reports but was also confident in their ability to handle the situation.
“I am proud of how teachers, students, administrators, support staff and law enforcement worked together today. From today’s experience we will learn and grow so we can provide the best service possible,” Cena said.