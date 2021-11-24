As the holiday season approaches, a time of joy and celebration, not every family has the means to afford gifts, decorations or a lavish meal.
This year, a third grade classroom at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City will be providing a struggling family of three with a holiday experience.
“I think COVID-19 put us in a really dark time and I truly believe that stars shine the brightest in the darkness and so it’s up to us to really have a mindset and have eyes and try to find the good in any situation,” said Denise Siller, third grade teacher at Franklin Elementary School. “I want kids to see that when they help others, their worries and their troubles become lighter and less.”
Siller and her third graders do most activities in the classroom with the saying, “Be like Johnny Appleseed.” The character Johnny Appleseed comes from some of the folk tales the classroom reads together. According to Siller, Johnny Appleseed is a character who went out west to plant trees, loves nature, animals and other people.
The character inspires kids to go out of their way for others. The classroom participated in a community challenge, called 100 Rise Up, in September to fundraise for wildfire victims. Last Christmas, amidst a pandemic, Siller’s classroom donated books and blankets to homeless children in the community. This Christmas, the class is determined to give a struggling family the best Christmas experience they are able to. In order to adopt the family, the classroom raised money by selling pumpkin succulents they created.
It all began when Siller took a course to learn how to create pumpkin succulents and saw that no carving was needed in the process. Siller immediately thought to herself that this was something her class could do.
Siller began going from store to store letting workers, managers and owners know about the classroom project. Some people were generous enough to donate the pumpkins and others gave Siller a discounted price on the sale of the pumpkins. Bel Air grocery store in Yuba City donated a couple of pumpkins. Siller said that finding and obtaining the pumpkins was the hard part of the process as she had to find a specific type of pumpkin. For the most part, the cost of the pumpkins came out of Siller’s pocket, but she would reimburse herself once the class sold the succulent pumpkins.
“That was the other hard thing is that I would go into certain places and ask for things and we don’t have a tax ID number, we’re just a third grade class,” said Siller. “There’s a process, I’m learning. There’s a process for it. I need to have a tax ID number to really get some people involved and businesses involved in the donations.”
Siller started a similar process to obtain the succulent plants for the project. She asked on social media for donations and went to Lowe’s in Yuba City.
“I had a few of my students meet me at Lowe’s and I had them pitch to the lady Elizabeth in the garden department what we were doing and my students shared what our little group ‘Be like Johnny Appleseeed,’ were doing and how we’re going to adopt a family at Christmas,” said Siller. “They did the math. We’re making 13 pumpkins. We’re going to need this many succulents and to see if she would be interested in making the donation and she was fabulous. She told us, go ahead and take as much as you need. We only took exactly what we needed. I know that there’s a process, like I told you the whole tax ID number but she was just kind of overwhelmed with what we were doing and the message behind it. She was more than happy to give us everything we needed.”
According to Siller, the classroom will continue to reach out to local businesses and hopefully find a place where the adopted family can go for breakfast, or go to a movie theater and watch a Christmas movie. Siller said that a local tree farm business has planned to let the family pick out a Christmas tree. Rolling Stone Pizza in Yuba City is also donating a couple pizzas for the family’s Christmas movie night.
“It’s all about the kids seeing that you don’t have to have a lot when it comes down to trying to make a difference,” said Siller. “We didn’t have too much come out of our pocket, really, we just had this idea. We came up with an idea and got other people on board because other people really want to help, they just don’t know how to get things started. So if you’re the vehicle for it, you can get people on board.”
The process to create the succulent pumpkins took its time. Siller and her classroom had to spray the pumpkins with glue and put moss on top of the pumpkins.
“They had to create little holes in the moss and put the little succulents into them,” said Siller. “Along the way, we learned a lot about propagation, that succulents can actually regrow from just a leaf and the kids found that incredibly amazing. Usually you learn you need water, soil and sunlight for something to grow but a succulent can have just a leaf. Our word for the year at Franklin School is ‘grit’ and one student says to me, ‘Ms. Siller, these succulents, they really have grit, like they don’t give up.’ They’re just going to keep growing no matter what and I thought that was a really amazing connection that he made.”
The goal was to create 13 pumpkins so a partnership of two students could work on a pumpkin. However, due to a high demand when selling them, the classroom created 20 succulent pumpkins in which they were able to sell and make $1,000. After subtracting the cost of the expenses, the classroom raised an estimated total of $800-$900.
The third graders sold the succulent pumpkins to parents, staff and teachers at Franklin Elementary. Some people pre ordered their pumpkin succulents through Facebook. There were also pumpkin succulents at the main office at Franklin Elementary and some parents would see them and purchase them.
The classroom was able to find a family to help this holiday season with the help of networking friends Siller volunteers with. Virgil Atkinson, Siller’s friend, recommended a family of three to her. The classroom will be helping a mother with an 11-year-old daughter and a two-year-old boy. The mother is facing hardships but has the best outlook even if one door after another seems to close for her, said Siller.
Siller met the mother at Rolling Stone Pizza to discuss what their family preferences were. Siller said that at first the mother did not know how to feel about being helped when she is normally the one who is charitable to others, but she is learning to accept that it is OK to receive help and be on the receiving end.
Before the Thanksgiving break, the third grade students were brainstorming what they like to do with their own families so they could provide for similar activities, food or gifts to the family they are adopting. According to Siller, the students are so excited that a family of a student reached out to her during the break to ask if she had obtained the wishing list from the family because the student wanted to go to Target and start shopping for the family.
“I really believe that part of my job as a teacher is to raise educated children, but also to raise tiny humans with kind and compassionate hearts,” said Siller. “When you have nothing to give, give anyway. Give from the heart. Give a smile. Give a hug. Give your time. Love is always the answer.”
Siller is also asking other teachers and students to join the Classroom Christmas Challenge in adopting a family for Christmas or pulling resources together to help others in need during the holiday season. If you are a teacher, you can share what your classroom did through the Belikejohnny.og Facebook page, where Siller posts updates on her journey with her classroom.
You can find the webpage at https://bit.ly/3l65tFI.
If you are interested in helping Siller and her classroom provide this family with more, please contact Siller at Franklin Elementary School at 530-822-5151. You can also donate at https://linktr.ee/belikejohnny.org.