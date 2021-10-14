After nearly two years without a live theatrical performance, the drama department from the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts will present its live production “Almost, Maine” today, Saturday and Sunday.
A total of 50 students within the intermediate and advanced drama classes from grades 7-12 will bring the audience a story about love, human relationships and their meaning in the world. The live production will be held at the Marysville High School south auditorium, located at 12 E. 18th St. in Marysville.
“Any theatrical production is definitely a big undertaking, but doing one after such a long amount of time of not doing theater in the typical way definitely made this a heavy lift,” said Matthew DeMeritt, director of the play and drama teacher for Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts.
During the second week of school, the drama department held auditions and assigned roles to students who immediately began rehearsing with their scene partner, said DeMeritt. Since the production is formed from a series of vignettes with two to three actors, this gave students an opportunity to work with DeMeritt, receive feedback and continue practicing with their partner or through self-guided rehearsals.
“And so it was kind of back and forth of working with me as their instructor and then doing some independent work and then coming back and working with me to strengthen it,” said DeMeritt.
After seven weeks of class time rehearsals, the group of students began practicing with the technical elements of lights, costumes, set pieces and sound. DeMeritt said it took students countless hours to practice within rehearsal space and a student’s own time of line memorization.
According to DeMeritt, a few of the challenges they faced to bring the theatrical production back on stage were with regards to COVID-19 regulations within schools, particularly having actors masked during the production to ensure their safety and the safety of the audience.
“That had its own interesting challenges to students being able to still express themselves, still act while their faces were partially covered, and also being able to speak clearly through the mask,” said DeMeritt. “It’s been a lot for them to develop the show, but they’re doing a really, really good job.”
The school district requires all participating students and audience members to wear masks indoors, however DeMeritt believes the students have done a tremendous job learning how to convey character and emotion physically with their bodies and body language and thinks it has helped them learn how to do that in their acting process. With DeMeritt’s personal experience with online theater and teaching, he feels that having live theater occur in-person again is a blessing and wouldn’t have it any other way.
“Last year, as we did the theater classes online, it was very complicated,” said DeMeritt. “There’s a lot to the process of rehearsal that requires both a visual give and take, seeing the other performer observing what they’re doing, but also a verbal give and take in a conversation, in a scene or a play that in the virtual realm was very, very hard because the connection would glitch, that was a difficult process.”
Last year, DeMeritt directed classes at Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts but was also a director of a production called “Puffs” with The Acting Company in Yuba City, which was done virtually as well and he described the experience as immensely challenging. DeMeritt knows there are many theaters around the world that continue to produce productions virtually but feels like there is nothing in comparison with live theater.
“I’m so proud of these kids getting back into live theater, as I mentioned before, it has been so complicated after so much time,” said DeMeritt. “There’s so many things that we’re just relearning how to do after taking that break and they’ve worked so hard. And I’m just so proud of how they have brought their characters and their performances to fruition on stage. I’m incredibly impressed by these young people.”
Intermediate students will perform today at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. Advanced students will perform Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $10 for general admission, $5 for students, seniors, and military and are available at the door. In accordance with CDPH guidelines for public events, masks are required for all attendees.