Armed with fake rifles, tents and dutch ovens, eighth grade students at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City prepared for an overnight reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg on Thursday as part of a comprehensive Civil War unit.
Thursday night was filled with students setting up their tents on opposing sides of the school field, with one class playing roles of the Confederate Army and the other class as the Union, history teacher and Vice Principal Erick Dahl said. The battle started this morning at around 9 a.m. as students carried mock rifles made from old hockey sticks.
Dahl has organized the reenactment and campout along with a student-made Civil War museum for around 18 years.
Students were also given cards describing how they will be impacted at each stage of the battle. They didn’t know whether they would survive the battle beforehand, Dahl said. “Wounded soldiers” were carried to a field hospital on stretchers. Dahl and his team also secured an EMT from San Jose who served as a field surgeon and carried out a mock amputation for the last wounded soldier on the field.
As students prepared for their battle, they were able to take part in several activities that immersed them in the lives of Civil War soldiers, including fire building and loading cap rifles. Teams of two were given flint and steel to quickly build a fire to burn a string above their fire pit as fast as they could. Students were also timed on how quickly they could load and shoot mock rifles, using sugar packets in place of gunpowder.
Prior to the battle, students on the Union and Confederate sides competed in a drill contest to show how well their class could follow drill commands while marching around the school. Those acting as Confederate soldiers sang “Dixie” during their march while Union soldiers sang “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.”
Eighth grade students Kate Lathrop and Andrew Frend were chosen to act as sergeants for their classes due to their leadership qualities.
“We look for someone who’s real gung-ho,” Dahl said.
As part of their Civil War unit, Dahl had his students write letters to their parents as if they were soldiers out to battle.
“What they don’t know is that we had their parents write letters back,” Dahl said. “We’ll have a messenger come around dinner time so they get to read what their parents said to them before they go off to battle.”