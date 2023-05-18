CivilWar1.jpg

Eighth grade students act as Confederate soldiers during a drill routine as part of a Civil War reenactment at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City on Thursday.

 Michaela Harris/Appeal-Democrat

Armed with fake rifles, tents and dutch ovens, eighth grade students at Franklin Elementary School in Yuba City prepared for an overnight reenactment of the Battle of Gettysburg on Thursday as part of a comprehensive Civil War unit.

Thursday night was filled with students setting up their tents on opposing sides of the school field, with one class playing roles of the Confederate Army and the other class as the Union, history teacher and Vice Principal Erick Dahl said. The battle started this morning at around 9 a.m. as students carried mock rifles made from old hockey sticks.

