Seniors from South Lindhurst Continuation High School wore their caps and gowns as they marked the end of their high school years during Wednesday's graduation ceremony.
Kaylynn Trossauer, one of the graduates, said while she won't miss doing school work, she will miss the teachers.
“(This year) was a struggle but I got through it,” Trossauer said. “My teachers were a big help and so were my parents.”
She said she plans to join the military after graduating.
“My aunt and uncle both retired from the military,” Trossauer said.
Principal David Jones said 65 South Lindhurst Continuation High School students graduated on Wednesday.
Graduate Eugene Patterson said his teachers and friends helped a lot during this last year and plans to attend Yuba College and be an artist.
“When I was a kid, I was really creative but I never knew how to get it out so then my friend would draw and I was like 'oh that's cool, I want to do that,' and then I just kept with it,” Patterson said.
Jones said building relationships is important so they can engage the students, but that became much more difficult with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I commend my staff for making those connections,” Jones said. “...Our kids were really resilient and they had to navigate through more this year than any other graduating class really.”
He said many of the students were working while going to school on distance learning and that could help them be more prepared for balancing things in life.
“My hope is that they can take what they learned through this experience in the past year – which is unprecedented,” Jones said. “There are going to be roadblocks in life that they got to be resilient and push through. I hope they take this experience and build on that and grow.”