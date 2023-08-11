In honor of their late daughter, Jeff and Bonnie Magill established the annual Margery Magill Memorial Scholarship intended to help 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members.
Margery Magill, a lifelong resident of Sutter County, was extremely active in both Barry 4-H and the Marysville FFA program in which she received highest honors in the form of an American Degree. She attended the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville before graduating from UC Davis and later received her master’s degree in international relations from Winchester University in London.
In August 2019, Magill’s life was unexpectedly cut short during a violent encounter in the streets of Washington, D.C. It was reported that Magill, then 27, was stabbed to death while walking a dog near her residence. Police described the attack as random and unmotivated, likely caused by the perpetrator’s mental illness.
After her passing, family and friends almost immediately started donating money toward a memorial scholarship, and thus the Margery Magill Memorial Scholarship was born. This month marks the four-year anniversary of Magill’s untimely death, but also the fourth annual celebration of the scholarships awarded in her honor.
On Tuesday, Jeff and Bonnie Magill met outside the Appeal-Democrat in Marysville with eight of the nine scholarship recipients for a small ceremony.
“This is kind of a central location where everyone can easily meet,” explained Bonnie Magill. “We’re glad everyone could make it out and continue the tradition.”
Jeff Magill continued with a brief speech about how his daughter had been diligent at securing scholarships and easing the family’s financial burden in affording her education.
“No one wants to leave college with a huge amount of debt,” said Jeff Magill. “As you move forward in your education, look for those opportunities where you can apply yourself and gain support. There are grants, scholarships, and programs that can aid you financially in achieving your goals, you just have to work for them … and I know you're all capable of that because you’re here today.”
Bonnie Magill also offered tips on how to improve their scholarship submissions moving forward.
“Pay careful attention to the requirements that they are asking for,” said Bonnie Magill. “If all they want is a brief statement or bio about yourself between 250-500 words, that's all you need to do. Don't overwork yourself if it's not needed.”
This year’s scholarship recipients include Reed Scott of Sutter FFA, Abby Haynes of Marysville FFA, Laney Halsted of Marysville FFA, Alexia Cortez of Live Oak FFA, Hayley Barker of East Nicolaus FFA, Hailey Hicks of Yuba County 4-H, Kiana Walton of Wheatland FFA, Makenzie Gardner of Wheatland FFA, and Adrianna Villalpando of Sutter County 4-H.
In total, these students received approximately $14,250 procured from various donors and contributors. Scholarship applicants must be seniors in high school, reside within Yuba or Sutter counties, and be an active member of a local 4-H club or FFA program. They must also plan to continue their education at a college or university, or a trade or technical school.
For more information or to make a donation toward next year's scholarships, contact the family at bonniemagill57@gmail.com.