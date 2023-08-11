Margery Magill Memorial Scholarship 2023.jpg

Recipients of this year's Margery Magill Memorial Scholarship pose outside the Appeal Democrat in Marysville on Tuesday as part of their annual tradition.

 Shamaya Sutton/Appeal-Democrat

In honor of their late daughter, Jeff and Bonnie Magill established the annual Margery Magill Memorial Scholarship intended to help 4-H and Future Farmers of America (FFA) members.

Margery Magill, a lifelong resident of Sutter County, was extremely active in both Barry 4-H and the Marysville FFA program in which she received highest honors in the form of an American Degree. She attended the Marysville Charter Academy for the Arts in Marysville before graduating from UC Davis and later received her master’s degree in international relations from Winchester University in London.

