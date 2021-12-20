A photo of possibly up to eight Wheatland Union High School students surfaced online on Monday showing the students posing with anti-semitism symbols drawn on their bodies.
The majority of the students, some pictured holding alcohol in their hands, had SS bolts and swastikas displayed on their skin.
According to the Anti-Defamation League, SS bolts “are a common white supremacist/neo-Nazi symbol derived from Schutzstaffel (SS) of Nazi Germany.” Swastikas also are a common symbol used by white supremacists.
Reactions to the photo surfaced throughout the day Monday on social media platforms such as Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. People commented and reposted the photo for others to see saying, “this is disgusting, please call and report Wheatland Union High School until something is done.”
Wheatland Union High School District Superintendent Nicole Newman posted an announcement on the district website regarding the social media posts, stating that the district is investigating and will not be able to comment. In the post on the district site, Newman said the district seeks to educate students in an environment of respect and prohibits any discrimination, harassment, intimidation, or bullying of any student or staff member.
“I can’t speak about discipline, but this is disgusting and not what we stand for,” said Newman in an email to the Appeal. “It will be addressed.”
On social media, many commented how the situation being under investigation is not enough.
“At their age and in high school, these students should’ve known better than to pose with such a symbol with hurtful history,” read one of the comments.
According to the WUHS parent/student handbook and behavior guidelines, an act engaged in harassment, threats, or intimidation directed at a student or group of students creating a hostile educational environment (48900.4) could result in suspension or expulsion.
The WUHS board policy on bullying (5131.2: Bullying), states that a student who commits an act of bullying of any type may face actions that include counseling, behavior intervention, education and if behavior is severe and pervasive as defined in Education Code 48900, it may include suspension or expulsion in accordance with district policies and regulations.
Some of the students associated with the photo deleted their social media accounts as a result of the photo going public, while others received comments like “Nazi’s” and “weird actual human garbage.”
Other social media pages stated that there is evidence that these students knew what they were doing. Another photo with two of the students was circulated on Twitter showing them posing with the middle finger and a Nazi flag.
A Yuba-Sutter resident and former student at WUHS, who asked to remain anonymous out of fear for their own personal safety, said they were scrolling through social media when their jaw dropped at the image of these students. This person remembers experiencing racism while attending the school.
The former student voiced their opinion on TikTok to speak out about the issue, but their post was soon deleted because it violated TikTok’s guidelines.
“I have friends that are scared for their siblings, people who have told me that they are scared to attend school now,” the person told the Appeal on Monday.
The former student said they want to be an ally and a speaker for the unspoken. They said it’s important to them for WUHS to start a conversation about the racism that occurs at the school. They remember how students would walk around school with “Make America Great Again” hats, but are shocked to see how it’s become “much more than that now.”
“It’s time to make a change,” the former student said. “It makes me sad it’s happening here in my area. I want people to know about this and do everything they can do to combat hate and do better to improve our community.”