Students of South Lindhurst Continuation High School received education in teen dating violence – they learned to identify red flags, or warning signs of toxic traits in relationships. Awareness was bolstered through hosting a Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month event.
In recognition of the theme, Casa de Esperanza, a local refuge for victims of domestic violence, is trying to build students’ knowledge.
According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, every year in the United States 1.5 million high school students are physically abused by dating partners.
Casa de Esperanza Domestic Violence Project director Vanessa Guzman said even though teen dating violence is about dating it can also refer to friendships. She noted the majority of the students attending the event were not in intimate relationships.
Guzman said some red flags high school students can be on the look out for include: extreme jealousy, possessiveness, extremely controlling behavior, sabotage or obstruction of the victim’s ability to work or attend school, control of what the victim wears and how they act, verbal abuse and harassment of the victim at work/school.
“Anything healthy can turn to unhealthy,” said Guzman.
Guzman said as harmless as spending time with someone can seem, it can easily toxic by spending all the time with them and losing individuality.
“A toxic trait can turn into something more and snowball,” Guzman said.
One of the questions Guzman asks students is, what would they do if they saw an act of physical violence between two people.
“Almost everyone in the class says they’ll stop and intervene,” said Guzman. “The amount that agreed was high.”
Another question she posed is what would they do if they saw a female assaulting a male.
“The response from the students was, ‘Well what did he do?’” said Guzman. “It’s really hard for them to grasp.”
Teen dating violence can occur on either side of the relationship – male or female she said.
Though students can identify red flags and warning signs of toxic traits in relationships, leaving the relationship on the other hand is different, Guzman said.
“Everyone has their own reasons to stay,” said Guzman. “The control, the power and control. They’re thinking ‘I can fix them.’”
One thing students should do is set boundaries in the relationship if it becomes toxic she said. By setting up boundaries students can take steps to remove themselves from the relationship.
To continue to bring awareness to students, Casa hosted a special event – students and faculty either dressed head to toe in orange or just a piece of orange, such as t-shirts, wigs, hats, etc. During the event high school students took the, “Teen Dating Violence Pledge,” Guzman said.
Casa de Esperanza continues to strive to help teens dealing with teen dating violence and working on putting together events to raise awareness. For more information, call 674-5400.