Yuba College veterinary technician student Aimee Miramontes has known she wanted to work with animals since she was 5 years old.
“I thought veterinarians were the only options when you wanted to grow up and work with animals,” Miramontes said. “...Growing up, now you understand the veterinarians can’t function without vet techs and the vet techs are the ones that are more hands on with everyone and all the animals … I really like that we’re technically the nurses of the veterinary field.”
Miramontes, a first-year vet tech student at Yuba College who earned her associate degree in math and science at Woodland Community College, was one of the students helping to administer vaccines and microchip pets during a clinic put on by the college’s vet tech students on Thursday.
“Our goal is to, first of all, give our students experience,” said Amber Kuykendall, program registered veterinary technician at Yuba College. “Some of them have never worked in a hospital setting … This gives them a chance to work with the public for the first time. It can be very scary and intimidating. So this gives them that opportunity and also money handling, they’re handling transactions.”
Kuykendall said the vaccination and microchipping service is offered at a discounted price during these clinics.
“We try to do (the clinics) once a semester but with the pandemic, we weren’t able to,” Kuykendall said.
She said the clinics are open to Yuba College staff and students but they don’t turn anybody away.
“It’s kind of a win-win for our students and for the community,” Kuykendall said. “For the students here on campus that may not have the funds to always provide for their animals. So it’s kind of an opportunity to help the students provide for their pets at a lower cost.”
Miramontes said she volunteered to help out at the clinic to get more hands-on experience but it also helps with community outreach.
“A lot of people can’t afford vaccines at big clinics so it’s good for us to be able to be out there for the community and be able to educate them on the importance of why we vaccinate for rabies and distemper/parvo ... It’s cheaper to prevent than it is to treat,” Miramontes said. “It helps us learn a lot and also there can be an exchange of education for clients to know why we do what we do.”
Sarah Johnson, a first-year vet tech student and a second-year college student overall, said she also wanted to participate to get firsthand experience and that it’s important to offer low-cost clinics to the community.
“I know there’s nothing sadder than an animal getting a preventable disease, like parvo,” Johnson said.
Kuykendall said the vet tech program at Yuba College is a two-year program – once students go through the program, they can take a national exam and, if they pass, they can apply to the state to become a registered veterinary technician.
“Registered vet techs get to do a lot in practice,” Kuykendall said. “We can do pretty much anything except do surgery, we cannot prescribe medication, we cannot diagnose diseases and we cannot give a disease prognosis … We take X-rays, we take blood work, we are putting animals under anesthesia, we monitor them, give vaccinations, microchipping … We pretty much nurse the animals.”
She said there are also some prerequisites to get into the program.
“It is rigorous but it is worthwhile,” Kuykendall said. “You get a great education … the employment rate of our students is extremely high.”
For more information about the program, visit yc.yccd.edu/vettech/.