The Sutter County Children and Families Commission released the results of a recent study that found just four in 10 kids in Sutter County are fully ready for kindergarten.
According to the 2021 Sutter County Kindergarten Readiness Assessment (KRA) that was done in the fall of 2021, that percentage is consistent with results from a 2018 study.
The assessment also found that early health and enrichment experiences, such as frequent reading at home and coming to school well-rested, were linked to higher readiness for Sutter County students.
The study also highlighted impacts to education as a result of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Children and their families “experienced disruptions in their routines and more limited access to services during the pandemic,” the commission said in its report on the study. The assessment also found that families read together less frequently, used fewer resources such as libraries and received less information about the transition to kindergarten than families who participated in the 2018 study.
The commission said more than “two-thirds of caregivers reported that the coronavirus had impacted their employment, with mothers reporting a more significant impact than other caregivers, and nearly half of caregivers said that COVID-19 had caused them increased distress.”
Even though some results of the study were similar to the 2018 report, there was evidence that fewer children were prepared in academic skills such as counting and recognizing letters of the alphabet.
“With effects like decreased child care options and financial instability, the pandemic created conditions that threatened children’s development and may have widened readiness gaps,” Christina Branom, the study’s author, said in a statement. “Addressing the impacts of the pandemic on readiness is important considering research that shows being ready for kindergarten makes you much more likely to succeed later in elementary school and even in adulthood.”
The commission said organizations in Sutter County have stepped up efforts to support children and families as they navigate the challenges posed by the pandemic. In its effort to help, the commission allocated $25,000 to a COVID-19 Emergency Fund to respond to emerging critical needs.
Data from the 2021 Sutter County Kindergarten Readiness Assessment came from teacher-administered assessments of 254 kindergarten students in 13 classrooms in Sutter County. Parents of the students also completed a survey that gathered information on family background and early experiences of their children. The complete report is available at www.suttercounty.org/cfc.