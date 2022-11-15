Over five years after its closure, efforts are being made to renovate the Marysville High School auditorium for student and public use.
The auditorium was originally closed in 2017 due to its noncompliance with the Field Act, which mandates earthquake-resistant facilities on school campuses, the Appeal previously reported. This year, the Marysville Auditorium Committee established the first formal plan to renovate and revitalize the space.
On Nov. 8, the Marysville Joint Unified School District Board of Trustees approved a proposal for a seismic assessment report of the auditorium to better understand which structural improvements need to be made.
The district will work with the brokerage company Mathewson & Associates, Inc. to carry out the study, which will be based on seismic evaluation criteria defined by the American Society of Civil Engineers. While there are typically three tiers of assessment under these standards, the company has proposed a Tier-1 seismic evaluation, which will be based solely on a visual observation of the auditorium, according to the assessment proposal.
Although the study will be limited, it will allow officials to collect information regarding the building’s observable condition and suggest structural mitigation or further assessments to the district as it moves forward with renovation plans.
According to the proposal, Mathewson & Associates will not be providing design services related to repair or assessments of other safety and accessibility measures.
During a meeting in July, members of the Marysville Auditorium Committee expressed interest in eventually opening the auditorium for public performances. In turn, the district is interested in understanding the structural condition of the building as it would relate to use for non-school related events.
Determining the auditorium’s suitability for public events is beyond the jurisdiction of the Division of the State Architect, which provides design and construction oversight for K-12 schools. According to the proposal, the assessors expect to meet with the Division of the State Architect to understand the minimum requirements to open the building for public events, but will not provide legal or administrative services pertaining to the building’s usage.
The district has allocated $35,000 to conduct this assessment report plus any reimbursable expenses. Additionally, Marysville Joint Unified estimates that $30 million will be needed to separate the auditorium from the district office and bring it back up to seismic stabilization code, the Appeal previously reported.
Upon completion, officials with Mathewson & Associates will deliver a written report documenting findings related to the project. District officials will be able to determine their next steps from there.