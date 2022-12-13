Study: Paid family leave in California keeps women in jobs

MacKenzie Jenkins, left, and Araceli Brennand, color with chalk before a march to urge Gov. Gavin Newsom to sign Senate Bill 951, which expands access to California’s paid family leave program by increasing the amount paid to lower-wage employees who use the system. During the march, word arrived that the governor had signed the bill.

If you work in California and your sister is undergoing cancer treatments, or your spouse gets knee surgery, you might be able to get paid while you take time off work to care for them.

It’s a less well-known part of California’s paid family leave benefit, which also covers new parents who leave work to care for and bond with their babies. Although the number of Californians, especially women, using paid leave for reasons beyond new babies has soared in the past two decades, still roughly six times more use paid family leave to care for new children than use it to take care of seriously ill family members

