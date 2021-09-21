With a population size of about 70,000 people, Yuba City ranks as the second-most sustainable mid-sized city in the United States, according to a recent study.
A study conducted by AdvisorSmith, a small business research website, analyzed greenhouse gas emissions, transportation and renewable energy in 457 U.S. cities to find which were most sustainable. AdvisorSmith gathered data from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Census Bureau to analyze the sustainability of different metro areas.
As revealed by the data, Yuba City ranked more sustainable than the surrounding cities of Chico, Madera and Redding.
“Climate change is constantly being talked about as there are more heat records and natural disasters occur” said Brenda Franco, public relations specialist. “It’s a good thing for residents to know the city is making more progress by being more green.”
Yuba City’s average carbon dioxide emissions were also lower than the average mid-sized cities by 8.3 metric tons per capita. Franco said it was important to be aware of individual patterns to help reduce carbon dioxide emissions and create ways to be more environmentally friendly, whether that means carpooling or frequent recycling. The average percentage of commuters that drive to work in a mid-sized city is 80 percent, but Yuba City had a lower percentage of 78 percent.
According to the report, the U.S. is the second-largest country producing greenhouse gases and is among the top producers of carbon emissions.
“As our climate changes, things are not in equilibrium, in order to maintain that equilibrium we have to be more sustainable,” said Franco.