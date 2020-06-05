Over the coming weeks, 46 educators from around Yuba County will work together to develop a curriculum that meets Next Generation Science Standards while also teaching students about the Yuba River watershed -- all as part of the Yuba Water Agency’s Water Education program.
The curriculum portion of the program will be developed by participating teachers over the summer and implemented next semester. YWA and other area partners also have plans to develop a new water education center along the Yuba River as part of the program.
DeDe Cordell, communications manager for the Yuba Water Agency, said the hope is the program will help get students more excited about science, develop a better appreciation for the area’s natural resources and understand how important those resources are for the future of the county.
“We believe this will not only enhance their education, but really bring it home. Instead of learning about flooding by studying things far away, they can learn about what happened right here in their community,” she said. “They can learn about the hydraulic mining that raised the riverbeds, caused massive environmental damage and sparked the first environmental lawsuit. They can study the science of atmospheric rivers that cause the flooding, the economic impacts of it, the science behind preventing it from happening again, and so much more.”
All Yuba County school districts are involved in the program, with each superintendent serving on the advisory committee. Cordell said districts seem excited about the potential of this opportunity to enhance education and help students feel more connected to their community.
Training days on June 10-12 and June 15-16 will help participating teachers learn how to develop the lessons, learn about the local natural resources and Yuba Water’s missions, as well as opportunities to tie that to the curriculum. After that, they will break off into smaller groups to create curriculum specific to their grade level.
“Next year, they’ll pilot the lessons in their own classrooms and make adjustments as they learn how the students engage with the lessons,” Cordell said. “By the spring of 2021, they will finalize the curriculum so it’s ready to go to all schools in the fall of 2021.”
Participating teachers will be paid a $6,000 stipend, with half coming at the completion of the curriculum development and the other half being distributed in the spring once they’ve made the final adjustments. Yuba College will also provide teachers with continuing education units that will help them achieve higher salaries.
Program partners include Yuba County Office of Education, Yuba Community College District, South Yuba River Citizens league, Yuba River Endowment and county school districts. Cordell said part of the agency’s vision statement involves seeing Yuba County thrive and be prosperous, and one way to do that is by helping the schools.
“This is important to us as an agency, but I really think it’s important to us as a community,” she said. “It’s a truly positive project that is spreading hope and sparking excitement about Yuba County’s future.”
YWA entered into a contract with DLR Group of Sacramento to help with the master planning process for the water education center. Other aspects of the agency’s Water Education program that have already been implemented include Learning Science through Art for second and third graders, the Salmon Expedition river rafting adventure for fourth graders, and the Water Wizards program for sixth graders.
“This is one of those projects that make it easy to get up and go to work every day,” Cordell said. “I can’t wait for the day we are cutting a ribbon and welcoming the community to our beautiful Watershed Experience Center.”