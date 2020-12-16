A new clinic recently opened in Yuba City that provides medication-assisted treatment and outpatient substance use disorder programs for individuals struggling with opioid addiction or various other substances.
Wellpath Community Care Center began operations at their Yuba City facility on Nov. 30. It’s the second clinic established in the state by Wellpath – the first facility was opened in Roseville at the end of October.
“We are excited to bring our expertise to the Yuba City community and expand local treatment options for medication-assisted treatment of substance use disorders,” said Dr. Neil Schamban, president of the medication-assisted treatment division for Wellpath, in a press release. “Wellpath is devoted to combating the opioid crisis, along with other substance abuse disorders, providing the highest level of care for our patients, and helping heal the communities that are impacted by this epidemic.”
Medication-assisted treatment is the use of FDA-approved medications, including Suboxone, Vivitrol, and Methadone, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies.
Along with the outpatient substance use disorder program, the clinic will help residents who are struggling with opioids or substances such as alcohol, tobacco, methamphetamine, Fentanyl, cocaine and hallucinogens.
“All of our counselors are licensed therapists and deal with mental health issues as well,” said Wanda Nelson, patient outreach for the company.
Nelson said the clinic will provide Yuba-Sutter residents with same-day admission, along with walk-in appointments. A provider will be on-site every day of the week. Medi-Cal, cash payments and certain private insurance will be accepted. Wellpath will also offer tele-health services for those who cannot make it to the clinic regularly.
“We are trying to start to build our community bonds with certain courts, like the drug court, probation department, and department of healthcare services,” Nelson said. “We really want to become a part of the community.”
The clinic currently has about five people on staff, but Nelson said they are looking to hire additional substance abuse counselors from within the community, along with therapists, receptionists, and medical assistants. Those interested can find more information at www.wellpathcarecenters.com.
Wellpath Community Care Center is located at 1352 Colusa Ave., Yuba City – directly behind Leslie’s Pool Supplies.