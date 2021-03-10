Yuba College saw stable numbers overall in student success and retention data for the fall 2020 semester compared to the same semester a year prior, though there was a noticeable decrease in enrollment.
Jeremy Brown, dean of student success and institutional effectiveness at the college, said analyzing the data allows them to see the impact on students of having fully online or mostly online courses at the college amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Brown said the data includes student retention, which is a student’s ability to stay in a course until the end of the term without dropping it, and success, meaning they are passing the class (either with an A, B or C grade or pass in a pass/fail course).
For retention, he said the college saw pretty stable numbers overall at 89 percent – the college saw an improvement in their black and African American population of about 2 percent; and a 5 percent improvement in Native American and Alaskan native population.
He said for student success, numbers were stable at about 72 percent. However, they typically see a success rate of 69 percent in fully online classes but in the fall 2020 semester, they had a rate of 74 percent.
The college saw an improvement in high school students taking college courses of about 2 percent; an improvement in students with disabilities by about 2 percent; and there was a decline of about 19 percent for the Native American and Alaskan native population.
Brown said they are looking into why that population saw a decrease.
“I think that success data … is a demonstration not only of the incredible resiliency of our students and their ability to learn online but also our employees. Our faculty had to make learning-centered decisions about how to quickly transfer their courses to online instruction,” said Tawny Dotson, Yuba College president. “...The challenging side of it is that some of our students who were potentially underrepresented and saw they may not succeed made the decision to stopout, dropout or not enroll.”
Brown said they also saw a 10 percent overall decline in the number of students who enrolled – there was a 46 percent decline in enrollment of continuing students; a 38 percent decline of older adult students; a 15 percent decline of students ages 18-24; a 31 percent decline of students with disabilities; and a 37 percent decline of Native American and Alaskan native students.
He said students who may have been more severely impacted by the pandemic or the move to mostly online education may be waiting things out or didn’t think they would be successful and decided not to enroll or re-enroll.
Takeaways
One of the things Yuba College wants to work on, Brown said, is communicating the resources that are available to students who need support.
“(We’re) trying to figure out how we can help students who don’t think that they can do online education,” Brown said.
He said the college did some wellness calls to reach out to students to see what they could do to help. Now they want to find ways to make it known from the start that there is support for students who need it.
Amid the pandemic, the college has been able to offer things like federal stimulus funding that went directly to students for financial support, laptops for students to check out, WiFi hotspots so they could access the internet, and more.
Brown said there have been several conversations about what the college can take away from this experience.
“We have learned a great deal about how to do online well,” Brown said.
He said some examples of services they have been able to offer online include tutoring, librarian services, counseling, and more.
“We can provide those support services both online and in person,” he said. “...We’re learning that there is a portion of our students – larger than we thought – that can benefit from these services being provided online.”