After a three-year hiatus, the Yuba City branch of the suicide loss support group Friends of Survival will hold its first monthly meeting on Feb. 28.
Established in Sacramento in 1982, Friends of Survival is a peer-based support group for those who have lost someone to suicide. In-person and virtual support groups as well as community resources are offered free of charge.
Becky Reimers, facilitator for the Yuba City Friends of Survival, opened the local support group in 2017, but put monthly meetings on hold after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reimer said that staff and volunteers involved in the group, including herself, have been impacted by a suicide death.
“People are welcome to come as they wish and there’s no obligation on anyone’s part. We just want to walk beside people who are struggling with the difficult journey that they’re on," Reimers said.
Meeting times and locations can be gathered by calling the Friends of Survival office in Sacramento. Reimer said that this is to connect those seeking support directly with the organization and its staff members.
“We have a wonderful telephone service for people to call in and talk to someone. They just do an excellent job. They get introduced to the organization over the telephone,” she said.
The Yuba City Friends of Survival support group will meet every fourth Tuesday of the month. For meeting times and locations, call Friends for Survival at 916-392-0664 or 1-800-646-7322.
Others who may need help can also contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.
Call or text 988 to be connected to trained counselors that are part of the existing Lifeline network. The previous Lifeline phone number 1-800-273-8255 is still available to people in emotional distress or suicidal crisis.