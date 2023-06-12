Colusa fair6.jpg

Williams resident Carmen Flores enjoys a fruit-flavored funnel cake alongside Cesar Flores on Saturday at the 84th annual Colusa County Fair at the Colusa County Fairgrounds in Colusa. 

 

 Jeff Larson/Appeal-Democrat

The most visible images of any fair in California invariably are a variety of food trucks offering tasty treats, games and many different carnival rides and roller coasters. 

The 84th annual Colusa County Fair had all the above present throughout the Colusa County Fairgrounds on 10th Street in Colusa, not to mention a livestock auction, cornhole tournament and much more on the vast fairgrounds lot.

Tags

Recommended for you