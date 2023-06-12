The most visible images of any fair in California invariably are a variety of food trucks offering tasty treats, games and many different carnival rides and roller coasters.
The 84th annual Colusa County Fair had all the above present throughout the Colusa County Fairgrounds on 10th Street in Colusa, not to mention a livestock auction, cornhole tournament and much more on the vast fairgrounds lot.
Colusa’s annual tradition ran for four days, capped by Sunday’s finale that ran through the evening.
“(Fairs) are all fun and have unique twists, spins and different layouts,” Sutter resident Lindsay Pfeffer said.
Pfeffer was present for the first time in Colusa with her family of four. The Appeal caught up with the Pfeffer family on a picnic table in one of her favorite spots.
Pfeffer commented that Colusa has a lot of big shaded areas so families can enjoy a nice comfortable meal together. She and her little ones, Finn and Holly, make it a point to chomp down on churros and cotton candy any time they attend a fair.
“I’ve already had two of them,” said Pfeffer, referring to the tasty Spanish treat.
The Pfeffers try to attend many of the fairs in Northern California, even traversing as far north as Chico for the Silver Dollar Fair. They will likely be seen again locally at the Yuba-Sutter Fair beginning June 22 at the Yuba-Sutter Fairgrounds in Yuba City.
Jason Pfeffer said fairs have not changed much over the years, except perhaps now they offer many more food options.
“Now you have all kinds of stuff out here,” Pfeffer said.
Generally speaking, fairs try to stay true to their core value of having fun and making it a good time for the family, Pfeffer said.
The Colusa County Fair also brought up families from Sacramento, including David Metzger, who admits he is a fair hopper and made an appearance in Colusa for the first time on Saturday.
“This one has more stuff,” Metzger said.
Metzger is pleased with the added security in Colusa and other places, because as a child he can remember a lot of issues at fairs like the annual California State Fair in Sacramento.
“When I was a kid there were problems at the state fair,” Metzger said.
Metzger and his family will be continuing on their fair tour next week in Yuba City for the Yuba-Sutter Fair.
He said the El Dorado County Fair will be on the itinerary as well.
“That’s pretty nice, it’s well set up like the state fair,” Metzger said. “I like the El Dorado County Fair a lot.”
The reason that Metzger and his family like to fair hop each summer is the food.
“That’s what it is about,” Metzger said.