The Sutter County Library will be hosting an End of Summer Party today at its main branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Yuba City.

Chalese Eggleston, the library’s children’s services coordinator, said she expects to have a large crowd and will be utilizing the facility’s parking lot to set up messy art projects, games, and other activities that are not suitable for indoors.

