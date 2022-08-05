The Sutter County Library will be hosting an End of Summer Party today at its main branch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Yuba City.
Chalese Eggleston, the library’s children’s services coordinator, said she expects to have a large crowd and will be utilizing the facility’s parking lot to set up messy art projects, games, and other activities that are not suitable for indoors.
The library’s parking lot will be fenced off during this time to allow children to play in a safe manner. To access the event, guests are permitted to park next door at the Cooper Avenue Baptist Church and enter through the adjoining gate, or on the street and enter on the Forbes Avenue sidewalk.
“This is a very different event than any I have ever done before,” said Eggleston. “I am really excited to be able to offer it.”
Wild Things Animal Ambassadors will be performing at noon, and The Science Wizard is slated for 2 p.m. The Sutter County Health Department will provide healthy snacks and the Sutter County Children and Families Commission will be offering additional activities and information.
In conjunction with the summer party, Friends of the Sutter County Library will be having its monthly used book sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the library’s Innovation Center.
Friends of the Sutter County Library have pitched in to help fund this event alongside other grants such as those received from the California State Library’s Parks Pass Program and Lunch at the Library.
The entire event is free and open to the public.
The Sutter County Library is located at 750 Forbes Ave. in Yuba City. For more information, call 530-822-7137, or visit the county’s website at suttercounty.org and search “libraries & museums” under the “community” tab.