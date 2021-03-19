With schools experiencing a variety of changes throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, summer school is also planned to look a bit different this year.
Here’s what it’s expected to look like at the area’s largest school districts:
Yuba City Unified
School District
Pamela Aurangzeb, assistant superintendent of educational services at Yuba City Unified School District, said traditionally, summer school at the district serves grades nine through 12 but this year, it will be offered for kindergarten through 12th-grade students.
Aurangzeb said it will also last a bit longer – it’s planned to be for six weeks rather than four to five.
She said these changes are being made with additional funding from the CARES Act and because of the need.
Summer school will be prioritized for students with the most need – Aurangzeb said it will be determined by assessments. She said staffing will also be a factor.
“The summer school program will be for intervention for reading and math ensuring the students have a chance to work with a teacher and build the skills they need for the next grade,” Aurangzeb said.
She said the primary focus for high school juniors and seniors is planned to be on credit recovery so they can be on track to graduate.
The hope is, she said, the county will be in the orange tier of the state’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening framework by June – Sutter County is currently in the red tier – so they can have more students on campus and it can look more traditional with guidelines in place.
“The good news is we will have the CARES funding for the fall so we can offer some intervention in the fall as well in terms of after-school opportunities,” Aurangzeb said.
Marysville Joint Unified School District
Rocco Greco, executive director of student engagement at Marysville Joint Unified School District, said they’re currently in the preliminary stages of planning for summer school.
Greco said they’re going to be surveying the sites to see who is willing to work after the school year, and that will help determine which students will be targeted for the summer school program.
One of the differences in the program will be that summer school will be available for all grade levels and it will be at all school sites – typically locations are centralized and primarily offered at the secondary level.
“The second (difference) is I think we’re going to call it more of a summer bridge program,” Greco said. “(We’re) not looking at just intervention, we want to do enrichment.”
He said they want to fill in learning gaps and get students ready to progress to the next grade level.
One of the things the district plans to do is utilize adaptive technology that will help diagnose where students have learning gaps and help reteach those skills.
“These tools only work in conjunction with having qualified staff who build relationships (with students),” Greco said.
He said the goal is to have the summer school program run five days per week for about three weeks with California Department of Public Health protocols in place.
Gary Cena, superintendent of MJUSD, said they’re looking at Assembly Bill 86 resources to help remediate learning loss.
“There’s an Expanded Learning Opportunity Grant that’s designed to help remediate learning loss and utilizing summer school or intersession tutoring developing any learning recovery program ... anything to support credit deficient students who are most vulnerable,” Cena said. “...Summer school is a piece of it, it’s a tool of an overall plan to expand learning opportunities for students from now throughout next school year.”