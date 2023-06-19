Teresa Schmidt wasn’t really an annual Summer Stroll Festival participant until she became an official business owner on Plumas Street a decade ago.
Schmidt bought Twin Cities Floor Covering with her husband in 2013, and since then has become a bigger part of the downtown Yuba City community. Now, she is on the board of directors of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association headlined by president and Happy Viking owner Sandee Drown. Schmidt also helped run the kids zone at this year’s Summer Stroll.
The kid zone is an annual tradition of the stroll that takes over a whole parking lot at the corner of Plumas Street and Bridge Street in Yuba City. The play area includes an obstacle course, giant slide, bounce house and activities from Playzeum Yuba-Sutter, Schmidt said.
“One-of-a-kind gifts are (at the Summer Stroll Festival),” Schmidt said. “Homemade food and gifts that you can’t get anywhere else.”
Schmidt was joined in the kids zone by Jillian Bryla, an events coordinator at Playzeum Yuba-Sutter on South Walton Avenue in Yuba City.
Bryla said Playzeum Yuba-Sutter is classified as a children’s museum with nine different rooms where children can learn and play. One room is set up for children to learn about grocery shopping and managing money, Bryla said.
There’s another designed as a restaurant that changes every two to three months. Right now, Bryla said, it is a breakfast café, while later this summer it will be an ice cream shop.
“Children learn conversations (at the restaurant) and talking with humans,” Bryla said.
With Bryla’s help, Playzeum Yuba-Sutter brought a display of a wind tunnel and several stations where children could learn how to make a boat and see if it floats – activities that help build science, technology and trial-and-error skills, Bryla said.
The stroll is the unofficial kickoff to the Summer Solstice, which begins on Wednesday, and has been in existence since 2009, Drown said previously.
Drown said the stroll was set up as a way for the Yuba-Sutter community to reconnect, shop, eat and hang out.