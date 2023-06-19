Teresa Schmidt wasn’t really an annual Summer Stroll Festival participant until she became an official business owner on Plumas Street a decade ago. 

Schmidt bought Twin Cities Floor Covering with her husband in 2013, and since then has become a bigger part of the downtown Yuba City community. Now, she is on the board of directors of the Yuba City Downtown Business Association headlined by president and Happy Viking owner Sandee Drown. Schmidt also helped run the kids zone at this year’s Summer Stroll. 

