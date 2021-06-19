Vendors lined both sides of Plumas Street under the refreshing shade of extra large leafy trees, while attendees traversed both sides with ease stopping only when it was necessary.
The annual Summer Stroll Festival returned after the 2020 cancellation due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year there were plenty of vendors, a variety of live music, yummy fair-style food up and down the street.
Yuba City’s Bert Chandar has been attending the summer stroll each year except last year because he says it provides quality adult-style entertainment at a reasonable rate.
He said he has been attending the stroll for about 15 years, and while it was different this year that doesn’t necessarily mean it was not a fun adventure.
After being shut out of live entertainment for more than a year, both Bert and Vickie Chandar were simply pleased to have a venue to visit on a Saturday.
“This could be inspiring for the Christmas Stroll that I will look forward to,” Bert Chandar said.
Yuba City Downtown Business Association President Sandee Drown didn’t know exactly what to expect when setting up this year’s stroll.
She knew people would attend, just didn’t know how busy this year’s stroll would be.
“We were a little rusty because it has been a while, but we worked it all out,” Drown said. “(With) putting on events, once you have put on a couple you start to know what will fall into place and what (won’t),” Drown said. “You always expect something not to fall into place and you just adjust. Like during COVID you adjust.”
Drown said one of this year’s vendors was a COVID-19 vaccination outdoor setup. While Down doesn’t expect a vaccine booth to be a permanent fixture in downtown Yuba City, it was a nice addition.
“This year they wanted to come down and we had spots for them just like with any other vendor that has a product that they want to get out to the community,” Drown said
There were over 100 vendors, Drown said, which was down from approximately 150 in previous stroll festivals.
“It’s nice because it is more spread out and people can walk,” Drown said.
One tradition that returned was Sopa Thai’s four-year-old spicy wings contest that Yuba City resident Nacho Martinez won again.
Sopa Savedra, owner and operator of Sopa Thai Cuisine, said the wings are never served as a regular dish at the restaurant because they’re simply too spicy.
Savedra uses four or five of the hottest peppers she can find when making the dishes for the contest.
She estimated on a scale of 1-10 the wings were about a 15 in the spicy category.
But that didn’t stop Martinez from gobbling them down first to take the $100 cash prize.
Martinez said growing up as a child his mom’s cooking trained his palate to tolerate spice. He grew to love it and now can handle almost any level of spicy dish.
Except for one.
“Happy Viking’s are the hottest,” Martinez said. “I wanted to cry (after I finished them).”
For more information, visit www.yubacitydowntown.com.