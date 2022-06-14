Yuba-Sutter residents will have the opportunity to walk along Plumas Street in Yuba City during an event Saturday that will feature live music, craft and food vendors, a kid’s zone and more.
Set to take place from 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, the Summer Stroll Festival is a free event that is expected to offer a multitude of options for attendees to enjoy.
Live performers scheduled to play include Clean Slate, Power Play, Ray Allen, and Coles & Company. According to the Yuba-Sutter Chamber of Commerce, there also will be a kid’s zone and a “kid’s play all day wristband” that can be purchased for $10.
Along with a cornhole tournament, event organizers expected about 130 craft vendors and 20 food vendors. A beer garden and “spiked sno cones” also will be available for adults.
Because of the event, the Yuba City Police Department said the Yuba City Downtown Business Association has permission to close the following streets from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.:
– Plumas Street from Colusa Highway to Bridge Street
– Church Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Forbes Avenue from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Scott Street from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Fremont Way from Plumas Street to Walnut Avenue
– Teegarden Street from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way
– Center Street from Plumas Street to Rockholt Way
– Rockholt Way to remain open to through traffic
Additionally, Yuba-Sutter Transit services will be detoured from Plumas Street.
“Due to the early closure, Yuba-Sutter Transit's local fixed route service will be re-routed from Plumas Street all day on June 18,” Yuba-Sutter Transit said in a statement. “Route 1 buses will operate on Olive Street between Colusa Avenue and Forbes Avenue and Route 2 will operate on Shasta Street between Colusa and Bridge Street. The Plumas Street bus stops at Church Street and Bridge Street will not be serviced during this time nor will the Route 1 stops at Forbes Avenue and Almond Street.”
For transit detour information including alternate stop locations, call the Yuba-Sutter Transit dispatch office at 530-742-2877.