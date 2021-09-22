To ramp up their campaign for complete staff vaccinations, Sun Mar Healthcare is hosting a giveaway where eligible employees have the opportunity to win one of two Chevy Trailblazers.
“Believing courage is contagious, Sun Mar Healthcare and its associated facilities are encouraging their 7,000 frontline essential healthcare employees to be trailblazers en route to complete vaccine compliance by the end of September,” a release issued by the company said.
One Trailblazer will be awarded to one Northern California facility employee and one will be awarded to one Southern California facility employee, according to the release, in addition to several other prizes including cash awards of up to $500 and a food truck luncheon for qualified facilities.
“We know that one of the best defenses that we have against this virus is vaccination,” said Frank Johnson, owner of Sun Mar Healthcare. “We have nearly a 95 percent vaccination rate company-wide and feel like we could make that last 5 percent a little more fun by giving away a couple cars.”
Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sun Mar Healthcare officials said the company has continued its commitment to protecting employees and patients but as the epidemic has stretched on, the company feels it is not enough to just protect its dedicated staff workers: It must celebrate them as well.
This is the third giveaway the company has hosted in the past nine months, according to the release, with a pair of SUVs raffled off in December and two more in January.
“These are just some of the many appreciation events hosted for all of Sun Mar Healthcare’s employees,” the release said.
Sun Mar Healthcare has several facilities in Northern California, including Country Crest Post-Acute and Shadow Brook Post-Acute in Oroville and Valley West Post-Acute in Williams.
For more information, contact Bryce Porter at BPorter@sunmarhealthcare.com or call 949-303-3082.