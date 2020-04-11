State of Things:
Local leadership offers perspectives on pandemic
Today: Jeff Stephens, founder of SAYLove.
Jeff Stephens has been working with the Yuba-Sutter Emergency Operations Task Force to address those in vulnerable populations during the coronavirus pandemic.
He said that while the task force’s primary objective is to serve those who are 65 and older or immuno-compromised, he’s heard about other populations who also need help, making it difficult to know who needs service.
“There are so many needs out there,” Stephens said. “I’ve heard things from tech needs to just people who’ve lost their jobs and need food or access to toilet paper and other things.”
Stephens said the task force has a good process of delivering meals and organizing other outreach programs, but said he was concerned about how long the shutdown will last.
“We don’t know what the endgame is,” Stephens said. “We don’t really know what we’re planning for, how long it will go on, so we’ll just do the best we can.”
Caution, please:
Staying at home and doing projects? Watch where you dig!
For those staying at home to comply with pandemic orders, Pacific Gas and Electric Co. urges them to call the toll-free 811 number before digging or excavating in yards.
In a press release, PGE said a representative can be contacted by calling 811 or through filing a request online at https://usanorth811.org/. Then a PGE representative will come to the property and mark gas and electric lines for free. They ask that residents file the service request three days before digging is set to begin.
“From repaving a driveway to installing a fencepost, calling 811 three working days before excavating to have the locations of underground gas or electric lines marked will help keep you, your family and your neighbors safe.” said Vince Gaeto, senior director, PG&E Gas Operations.
What do you think?
How is life during a stay-at-home order?
The social distancing directive has turned into an order from the Bi-County Health Officer. We asked our Facebook friends, how do you feel about the order and things in general? Here are some responses:
– Patty James: Miss my family, but if it’s going to help get rid of the virus I don’t care, I just want to get back to normal.
– Maggie Cheatle: The order needs to happen. Too many people out just chilling in the stores like it’s a vacation. Prayers for our area and all the health care workers.
– Carlos Horan: I miss the freedom of going anywhere I want. I miss my friends and family. I also know that if we don’t play by the rules things won’t get better. Stay home and let’s get over this hyped flu.
–Emma Burawa: I think the world needs to lock down for three weeks so this is all over. The way things are, it’s never going to end.
Editor’s Note: What coronavirus-related questions/concerns do you have that the Appeal could address? Send suggestions to ADNewsroom@appealdemocrat.com.