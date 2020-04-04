State of things:
Area leaders are being asked for their perspectives
Today: Steve Smith, Sutter County chief administrator.
Steve Smith said he has some concerns about people complying with the social-distancing order. He said he’s seen a lot of people cooperating, but noted that there is still room for improvement.
“If we work together as a community on this I think we’re all going to be fine, but if not we have the potential to overwhelm our local health care systems,” Smith said. “And I think we need to work collaboratively to make sure that doesn’t happen.”
Smith said the Sutter County supervisors just recently created a $250,000 small business loan program, administered by the Yuba-Sutter Economic Development Corporation.
“We’re doing our best to help business because we know how rough it is,” Smith said. “Even those (restaurants) that are open still have a drop in revenue.”
DMV update:
Field offices close, but much can be done online
Like many other businesses, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has adjusted to more online access during the coronavirus pandemic.
DMV field offices are currently closed during the shelter-in-place order, but online access is available for services which don’t require in-office tests, like license renewals and title registrations. For a full list of online services, visit www.dmv.ca.gov.
New this month, people can also complete vehicle title transfers and complex vehicle registration renewals by visiting www.virtual.dmv.ca.gov. The virtual DMV website will continue to add services when possible, according to the site.
What do you think?
What’s it like for you to be staying at home?
We asked our Facebook friends about staying home. “What’s been the hardest thing for you to deal with? What’s been a silver lining?”
– Kim Hough: Hardest thing: Being a single parent working from home and homeschooling. Also worrying about my mom who is all alone.
– Chelsea Houston: Finding somewhere there are no people to run my big dogs and let my kids play. Everywhere I used to take them always seems to have a big group and no social distancing, so we have gotten creative.
– Patty James: Don’t let the numbers go up, stay home please unless you have to leave. Can you do grocery shopping, get enough stuff to make it, get enough stuff to make it last.