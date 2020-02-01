Local bank announces operation results
Bank of Feather River recently released its results of operations for 2019, which showed the company’s assets grew 17 percent and ended the year at $145 million – an all time high for the company.
The company’s net income for 2019 was $1,705,000, which was an 8 percent increase over the year prior.
Net interest income for the year was $6 million, which was 9 percent higher than 2018. The increase is attributed to loan growth year over year.
The bank’s loans outstanding were $111 million by the end of the year, a 7 percent increase over the year prior.
Deposits grew 13 percent in 2019 to $115 million. The substantial increase is attributed to new business acquired since the bank’s move to its new location at the corner of Bridge Street and Highway 99 in Yuba City.
Adventist Health/Rideout hosts job fair
Adventist Health/Rideout is in search of team members and will be hosting a job fair this week in Yuba City.
The local hospital is in search of full-time and part-time positions for certified nursing assistants and medical assistants. The C.N.A and M.A. Career Day will give participants an opportunity to learn more about working for Adventist Health and interview with talent acquisition and hiring managers, with the chance of receiving offers within 24 hours of the event.
Certified Nursing Assistants are needed at the skilled nursing facility in Yuba City and at the hospital in Marysville. Medical assistants are needed at physician clinics in Yuba City, Marysville, Chico and Paradise.
The event is planned for Thursday, Feb. 6, from 4-8 p.m. at the Adventist Health and Rideout Conference Room – 989 Plumas St., Yuba City. Conference rooms are located on the east side of the Administration building.The job fair is open to anyone with a valid Certified Nursing Assistant or Medical Assistant certificate. For more information, call Talent Acquisition at (530) 740-1970, Option 1 or email HollanEM@ah.org.
Yuba City mayor a part of state meeting
Yuba City Mayor Shon Harris recently participated in the League of California Cities’ first policy committee meetings of 2020 to develop recommendations on state legislation affecting cities.
Harris serves on the Community Services Policy Committee, which discussed topics included youth services, housing, homelessness, and services to seniors. He was appointed by the League’s president.
“Participating in the League’s policy committees is an important opportunity to discuss and shape policies that affect our communities and in many cases our ability to provide essential services to residents,” Harris said in a press release. “The outcome of these meetings helps to influence the state’s decisions on legislation and it’s important that our city’s voice is heard in this discussion.”
Recommendations made by the policy committees are forwarded to the League Board of Directors.
Following January’s meeting, the League’s policy committees will meet again on April 2-3 in Anaheim, June 4-5 in south San Francisco, and Oct. 7 in Long Beach.