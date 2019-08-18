Hospital Fundraiser:
Dancing with our Stars returns
Angela Smesler, a Yuba-Sutter native and celebrity dancer in the upcoming Dancing With Our Stars said the fundraiser has special meaning to her.
“I was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016. I’m still in treatment. All of my donations will go to the Rideout-Adventist Cancer Center,” Smesler said. “They’ve been great to me. They know me by my first name. They fight with you.”
Smesler has volunteered to help with Dancing With Our Stars every year, but this year will be her first time participating as a dancer. She said it’s been exhausting, but fun.
Survey says:
What’s the present state of Rock ‘n’ Roll?
A lot of us are excited about the opening this fall of Yuba County’s own Hard Rock Casino, so to help pass the time, we’re surveying local readers about their favorite rock ‘n’ roll and blues guitar virtuosos.
To vote for your favorites, find our survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/guitargreats; or go to our website at appealdemocrat.com and find a link to the survey.
We’re also asking participants to comment on the present state of rock ‘n’ roll. A sampling: “It’s great, as long as it’s ‘70s.”
“I think the rock scene is alive and well. Unfortunately, you have to look for it because most local radio stations don’t play it.
I listen to satellite radio to hear new music.” “Rock ‘n’ roll is ever-changing and I think it’s meant to be that way. So I am always eager to see what develops next.”
Your Comments:
Is California’s new law good or bad?
California passed a law requiring presidential primary candidates to release their tax returns.
We asked: “What do you think of the law. Does it make sense? Or is it just a way to goad the president as the 2020 elections approach?
Is it right to expect candidates to share their tax returns; or is it nobody’s business?”
A sampling:
– Vania Kay: Making your tax returns public is not a legal requirement to run for president.
I really don’t care what he did with his own money. Lawmakers in California are ridiculous and I feel bad for my friends and family who still live there.
– Jessica Young: If you are running for President then you no longer get the luxury of a private tax life.
The public deserves to know who is paying you off!