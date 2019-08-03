Fitness:
Pole dancing isn’t what you think it is
Natalie Haskell, a Yuba-Sutter resident, didn’t know what to expect when her friends invited her to a pole dancing class for her bachelorette party some 10 years ago. She had misconceptions of what it was.
“Most people think you have to be in shape or want to be an exotic dancer to participate,” she said. “But it’s not that way. I absolutely loved it and thought it was an amazing art and sport.”
The class she attended in Sacramento for a party inspired her to pursue what became a dream of opening her own studio: Elevated Fitness located in downtown Marysville.
– Veronica Catlin
Comments:
A shooting that hits close to home
Every mass shooting is very upsetting; but somehow the Gilroy shooting Sunday hits us especially hard – it’s a town about the same size as ours and not far away. We asked Facebook friends if they had thoughts to share. A sample:
Tenille Ritzman: At least there was someone else with a gun besides the shooter, to take him out, even if it was police or a civilian. I don’t think calmly trying to talk him down and sprinkling him with essential oils would have worked.
Mike Shields: Tenille Ritzman, if a lot of civilians in plain clothes started pulling out guns the police would have had no idea who the shooter was. You can’t have tons of people shooting each other in chaos. ...
Cody Still: Mike Shields, the point is this kind of thing overwhelmingly happens in areas where people are known to be defenseless.
10 Years Ago:
From the archives of the Appeal-Democrat, California’s oldest daily newspaper. Aug. 4, 2009:
“Root beer floats will be ready at the first new school in 35 years in the Marysville Joint Unified School District – with the mascot and colors of Edgewater Elementary in Linda expected to be decided within a month.
“’It’s going to be magnificent,’ Superintendent Gay Todd said of the school being built in several stages, with the first phase completed for an enrollment of about 240 students in kindergaren through third grade.
“An Aug. 11 grand opening at the 10-acre site off Erle Road will be followed the next day by an ‘Edgewater Floats’ welcoming event for parents and students.”