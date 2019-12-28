Prepare for the Plunge:
An expert doles out advice
What to expect? High pitched screams as bodies hit ice-cold water, according to Yuba City Council member and veteran Polar Plunge participant and organizer Manny Cardoza.
Again, this New Years Day, the fearless and crazy will gather at Gauche Aquatic Park to start the year off with a jolt of coldness.
We asked Cardoza for tips for would-be participants on how to prepare for the chill... he said there’s really no way to prepare for jumping in freezing water in the winter.
He’s been participating since 1997 and all you can do is go for it, he said. But there are three things to know:
-- It’s an ancient tradition that is believed to bring good things into a new year.
-- He took his grandchildren once and it was so cold they never did it again. Now, they cheer him on.
-- Guests will have the option to glide down a 25-foot slide or dive in.
More than 50 people have signed up so far. This year’s plunge will be at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Gauche Aquatic Park, 421 Center St., Yuba City. For more information cal 822-4655.
Word on the street:
What impressed you about 2019? What’s next?
Locals who were recently out and about reflected on things that happened and gave us advice for 2020.
Melissa Procopio, 53, Olivehurst:
Q: What’s something that inspired you this year? Or something good that happened to you?
A: I got a job after a long time without one. It was hard trying to find one but I did it. I also got a new grandbaby.
Q: What do you think the community should be thinking about now and going into 2020?
A: The cost of living and getting rent lowered.
Your Comments:
What have you been impressed or inspired by?
We also asked our Facebook friends what impressed them about the year prior and what we should all think about going forward:
– Lisa Gilreath: Remove homeless and cleanup river bottoms. Remove abandoned cars. Code violations and tagging. This will reduce crime in our community.
– Heidi Ramey: This year I have been inspired by our community. When tough things have happened, our community has rallied around the families in support. The turnout from local businesses as well as people at the fundraisers in support of community needs gives me hope and makes me proud to live in this great community.